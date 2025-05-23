Sports
Where will Byu play football on quarterback if Jake Retzlaff cannot play?
On Wednesday, a civil lawsuit was brought against starting byu Quarterback Jake Retzlaff who accused him of sexual violence.
The purpose of this article is not to debate whether Jake Retzlaff will be available to play or not, whether he can play or not. That will be determined in the course of the coming months. Instead, the purpose of this article will be to look at the Byu Quarterback room and determine the options of Byu if Retzlaff cannot go.
Behind Retzlaff there are three quarterbacks that BYU could turn to: McCae Hillstead, Treyson Bourguet and Bear Bachmeier. If this situation becomes a Quarterback struggle in the autumn camp, it will be fascinating to see how it takes place.
On the one hand you have two players in McCae Hillstead and Treyson Bourguet who will start their second season with the program. They have knowledge of the playbook, but they have never taken repetitions of the first team. When there was a quarterback battle during the autumn camp of 2024, the representatives of the first team were equally divided between Jake Retzlaff and Gerry Bohanon. Hillstead and Bourguet split repetitions with the attack of the third team.
During the Spring Camp, Jake Retzlaff took all the first rancid representatives a few months ago. Hillstead and Bourguet at that time fought for the Back -Up Quarterback lane, but Spring Camp ended without the Back -up Quarterback battle. Both Hillstead and Bourguet would compete for the runway if Retzlaff is not available.
After the Spring Camp, byu Stanford Transfer and Real First -year Beer Bachmeier added. Bachmeier, a former recruit of four stars, spent only a few weeks in Stanford. Shortly after signing Stanford about competing offers from Georgia, Notre Dame, Alabama, Miami, Michigan and Oregon, Stanford head coach Troy Taylor was fired.
That led Bachmeier to introduce the transfer portal. Bachmeier was recruited by BYU from high school and he signed with the cougars as the potential quarterback of the future after Retzlaff had exhausted his suitability.
Utah State Transfer Quarterback McCae Hillstead was committed to Byu in the spring of 2024. After entering the transfer portal, Hillstead was recruited by schools in the Big ten, SEC, and he was also recruited by Utah. He has talent and he flashed that during his true first -year season in the state of Utah.
In the third game of his real first -year season in Utah State in 2023, Hillstead was taken into action. In that match against Air Force, the attack of Utah State struggled before Hillstead came in for his first real university football campaign. The attack of the aggies came to life when Hillstead came in the game. In limited action he threw 3 touchdowns and 0 interceptions for 202 yards. He made anticipatory throws and fast decisions – two things that usually take time to develop.
After that match, Hillstead was named the starting Quarterback for the following week against James Madison. The aggies started a terrible start in that match against JMU, with a 24-0 deficit at the end of the first quarter. Hillstead and the attack came back roar. The aggies came all the way back from 24 to tie the game at 38 in the fourth quarter. Hillstead ended the game with 399 Yards, 4 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.
After the game was tied to 38, the wheels fell off for the Utah State attack and the aggies lost 45-38. Despite the loss, Hillstead looked like the quarterback of the future for the aggies. The next week Hillstead left the match against UConn with a concussion.
After that injury, Hillstead did not look like the quarterback he was in September. He was sidelined for three weeks, then he was in and out of the line -up when he came back and the results were bland. He finished his true first -year student with 1,062 Yards, 11 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.
Hillstead certainly flashed potential as a real first -year student. He made a number of large throws and he injected some life into an otherwise poor Utah state infringement. He also struggled with a few turnover, something that is expected from a real first -year student in his first game promotion.
In the Spring Camp, Hillstead flashed the potential that he showed as a real first -year student. On an occasion he pulled the ball at a reading option and hit the Byu defense on the sidelines. Hillstead showed his job speed on the TouchDown run of 50+ meters. He also made large plays with his arm throughout the camp. That has been a theme for Hillstead in the two camps we have seen him: explosive plays. Hillstead is able to make explosive plays, but he has also forced a few throws and turned the ball.
We predicted Hillstead to win the Back -Up Quarterback -Baan in Fall Camp. If the runway becomes available, Hillstead would probably be the favorite to win the Quarterback competition.
Bear Bachmeier will be the least experienced quarterback in the competition, but he will have the highest ceiling. Bachmeier is all 6'2 and 225 pounds.
Bear is a real quarterback with a double threat. He is a talented runner and he has a really strong arm. There is a reason why he was a coveted recruit that came from high school. He has the talent to fit ideal in the attack by Aaron Roderick. He fits in with the form of quarterbacks with a double threat that have been very successful in the attack by Aaron Roderick such as Years Hall, Jake Retzlaff and Zach Wilson.
Bachmeier was able to arrive immediately and help the Byu attack as a runner. However, he will be brand new for the college football and the playbook of Byu. Historically, that is not a recipe for success. Bachmeier is intelligent and if someone has the mental ability to quickly learn a system, it is. But his inexperience is perhaps too much to overcome in just a month of the autumn camp.
Perhaps there can be a scenario in which Bachmeier does not immediately start, but Byu could turn to him in the middle season. That is what Aaron Roderick did with Zach Wilson in 2018.
The ideal situation for Bachmeier would have been a full year of development under Jake Retzlaff.
Treyson Bourguet, a transfer in Western Michigan, has a starter experience. Bourguet joined the program in January 2024. In Western Michigan, Bourguet threw more than 1,300 meters for two seasons. He enters his Redshirt Junior Season.
Bourguet has intriguing arm talent and he showed that during the spring camp. You can see his assets in this clip of the Spring Camp.
Of the three quarterbacks, Bourguet is the least mobile. He is certainly not a statue in the bag, but he is not a gifted runner like Bear Bachmeier and he is not as fast as McCae Hillstead. In a season in which Byu has to run football, Bourguet can limit the Byu attack in that respect. For that reason it was that we projected Hillstead to win the back -up job after the spring camp.
