



Florence, Ala. (May 22, 2025) The International Tennis Association has released the latest national rankings for the I Herentennis division, with The University of North Alabama ends the season at number 63 to complete the campaign. The lions contribute to an already memorable 2025 campaign and earn the highest national ranking of the program in the Division I era. North Alabama earned his first ITA ranking on 25 February at no. 74 and later added the ranks of no. 72, no. 69 and no. 68. UNA also deserved the distinction to be the only team of the Atlantic Sun conference in the polls. The journey from North Alabama to the ranking was acidic with the lions who achieved several scoops during the program record year. The highlight included a regular season and tournament Asun Championship the first postseason championship for UNA -Herentennis since 1981. The win of the North Alabama tournament insured the first berth of the program in the NCAA Men's Tennis Championship, where the Lions round was confronted with No. 22 Michigan. UNA achieved a 19-4 record during the regular season, which ended as the most single-seasons victories in the Division I ERA and most since the 1988 season. The Lions also undefeated the conference match and went 8-0 in the regular season and 2-0 during the Asun Tournament.



The season of North Alabama Culminated a program record in nine postseas and prizes of the Asun and College Sports Communicators.



For more information about North Alabama Athletics, visitwww.roarlions.comand follow Una AthleticsFacebook“TwitterAndInstagram.

