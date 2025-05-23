Sports
Judge weighs text proof after Brett Howdens Emotional Testimony
London, Ont. The judge in the Hockey Canada Sexual Assault Trial will decide whether SMS messages Brett Howden describes Dillion Dillion, who describes the buttocks of the complainants, are permissible as evidence.
Dude, I am so happy that I left when all that sh went down. Ha, ha, Howden wrote to Taylor Raddysh, and also added: Man, when I left, Duber hit this girling so hard. It seemed that it hurt so much.
On Thursday, Justice Maria Carroccia heard arguments from both De Kroon and the defense about whether the text exchange between Howden and Raddysh could be submitted as proof as a previous memory. The court ended early because Carroccia said she needed time to make a statement about the most important part of the proof of the prosecution.
Carroccia is expected to deliver her statement on Friday morning.
Howden sent the SMS message to Raddysh on 26 June 2018, when the former Canadian World Juniors teammates 2018 heard that Hockey Canada opened an investigation into accusations that a woman opened accusations by a woman on opened accusations a week earlier.
Howden and Raddysh were roommates at the hotel, where they stayed during a Hockey Canada Gala and Golf Tournament. Howden nor Raddysh are accused of misconduct.
On Thursday morning, Howden now appeared a member of the Vegas Golden Knights in the court via Videofeed from Las Vegas, where he lives.
As he was questioned by Lisa Carnelos, counsel of DUBD, Howden became visibly emotional when he remembered that he heard about the Hockey Canada research and his father had to tell about the incidents. Carnelos later urged how about his state of mind at that time.
You are afraid of some things, she said. You are afraid of your father.
Howden was silent for a moment and seemed to choke.
It was one of the most difficult things to continue, he said.
Carnelos pressed further and asked about his girlfriend at that time.
That girlfriend was very important to you, right?
Yes, Howden said. She is my wife.
You just had your second child with her, correct?
Howdens Face turned red.
Yes, he said.
Congratulations, said Carnelos.
Howden then started crying.
I'm sorry, I'm sorry, he said, composing himself after Carroccia asked him if he needed a moment.
The exchange underlined a second testimony day from Howden. In his first performance in the stands on Tuesday, he repeatedly said that he could not remember details about the alleged incident, so that Crown lawyer Meaghan Cunningham accused him of being unfair about his lack of memory. Howden maintained that he did not remember any details, not even when he gained access to transcripts of previous statements he made to researchers from Hockey Canada and the police.
During a hearing on Wednesday about a hearing about a Canada Evidence ACT application from the crown trying to cross Howden, argued about Howdens Trutfulness on the stand.
After a day of deliberations, Carroccia discovered that she did not believe how Howden Memory loss, but agreed that there were elements of his testimony that were not consistent with his statements from the past. Carroccia ruled that four areas from the 18 Cunningham presented could be further questioned.
During arguments on Wednesday, Megan Savard Attorney said for Carter Hart that Howden was an non -advanced, unclear witness who did not even dress well before the court. Howden appeared in a hoodie during his first day in the stands.
When Howden returned to De Standaard on Thursday, he wore a white polo shirt and seemed more frank in his answers. He is the fourth member of the World Juniors team of 2018 that is mentioned as a crown -witness. Raddysh, Boris Katchouk and Tyler Steenbergen have already testified.
Howdens Former World Juniors teammates DUB, Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Forenton and Cal Foote looked from the courtroom. They are each accused of sexual abuse of a woman in the early hours of 19 June 2018, after a hockey canada gala in London. All five players do not argue in the process, which is now in the fifth week.
De Kroon says that McLeod, Hart and Dub have all obtained oral sex from EM without her permission, and that forenton had vaginal sex with EM without her permission. The crown also told the jury that Dub Ems hit naked buttocks while she was working on a sexual act with another person, and that Foote did the splits and grazed his genitals over her face while she lay on the floor.
Howden remembered that he was shocked when he read the content of his text exchange with Raddysh during a later investigation into Hockey Canada. He said he couldn't remember sending those messages.
But he told Cunningham that at that time he had no reason to lie.
Later Carnelos Howden pressed over his state of mind and the informal nature of the SMS messages that he had exchanged about the incident in 2018. He said it was difficult to remember details, but remembered that he emphasized and was scared at the time.
I have been trying to pass here for so long and forget it, Howden said. I remember the core of what happened that night, but it's hard for me to go back at that time and to remember it.
Carnelos and other members of the defense argued that the SMS messages had to be rejected because Howden did not try to be accurate when he wrote them and did not expect them to be used as evidence seven years later.
Later, when Cunningham Howden investigated again, she asked him again or even if he did not remember the events described, he believed that he was truthful when he wrote the text message.
I believe what I said then, he said. I was honest.
(Photo by Brett Howden of the Vegas Golden Knights by Steph Chambers / Getty Images)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/6375468/2025/05/22/hockey-canada-sexual-assault-trial-brett-howden-testifies/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The chief of the national police was suspected of having twinned the protected organization of Jokowi concerning the alleged false diploma
- Manchester United informs football staff of dismissal risk 48 hours after the final loss of the Europa League
- Kid Cudi Testing arrives at Diddy testimony
- Donald Trump warns Apple 25% price if iPhones are made in “India or anywhere else”
- The UK, France and Canada have condemned Israel's expanded offensive in Gaza. #BBCNews
- PM Modi Northeast went from the border to leading growth
- American ambassador in Trkiye, Tom Barrack, appointed special envoy to Syria
- The wife of the conservative advisor imprisoned for Southport Tweet helped obtain British citizenship for the family of the Nigerian general practitioner who greets her as the “most kind person I know”
- Labubu sales were suspended at the UK store after reporting on the fight.
- T20 competitions play a crucial role in the Cricket Ecosystem of India, but they are taken for granted
- 3 Cardiologists and researchers from “Super Agen” on how to live longer and healthier than takeout
- Peace speaks that Merz calls Xi Jinping to facilitate a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia