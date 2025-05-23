Judge weighs text proof after Brett Howdens Emotional Testimony

London, Ont. The judge in the Hockey Canada Sexual Assault Trial will decide whether SMS messages Brett Howden describes Dillion Dillion, who describes the buttocks of the complainants, are permissible as evidence.

Dude, I am so happy that I left when all that sh went down. Ha, ha, Howden wrote to Taylor Raddysh, and also added: Man, when I left, Duber hit this girling so hard. It seemed that it hurt so much.

On Thursday, Justice Maria Carroccia heard arguments from both De Kroon and the defense about whether the text exchange between Howden and Raddysh could be submitted as proof as a previous memory. The court ended early because Carroccia said she needed time to make a statement about the most important part of the proof of the prosecution.

Carroccia is expected to deliver her statement on Friday morning.

Howden sent the SMS message to Raddysh on 26 June 2018, when the former Canadian World Juniors teammates 2018 heard that Hockey Canada opened an investigation into accusations that a woman opened accusations by a woman on opened accusations a week earlier.

Howden and Raddysh were roommates at the hotel, where they stayed during a Hockey Canada Gala and Golf Tournament. Howden nor Raddysh are accused of misconduct.

On Thursday morning, Howden now appeared a member of the Vegas Golden Knights in the court via Videofeed from Las Vegas, where he lives.

As he was questioned by Lisa Carnelos, counsel of DUBD, Howden became visibly emotional when he remembered that he heard about the Hockey Canada research and his father had to tell about the incidents. Carnelos later urged how about his state of mind at that time.

You are afraid of some things, she said. You are afraid of your father.

Howden was silent for a moment and seemed to choke.

It was one of the most difficult things to continue, he said.

Carnelos pressed further and asked about his girlfriend at that time.

That girlfriend was very important to you, right?

Yes, Howden said. She is my wife.

You just had your second child with her, correct?

Howdens Face turned red.

Yes, he said.

Congratulations, said Carnelos.

Howden then started crying.

I'm sorry, I'm sorry, he said, composing himself after Carroccia asked him if he needed a moment.

The exchange underlined a second testimony day from Howden. In his first performance in the stands on Tuesday, he repeatedly said that he could not remember details about the alleged incident, so that Crown lawyer Meaghan Cunningham accused him of being unfair about his lack of memory. Howden maintained that he did not remember any details, not even when he gained access to transcripts of previous statements he made to researchers from Hockey Canada and the police.

During a hearing on Wednesday about a hearing about a Canada Evidence ACT application from the crown trying to cross Howden, argued about Howdens Trutfulness on the stand.

After a day of deliberations, Carroccia discovered that she did not believe how Howden Memory loss, but agreed that there were elements of his testimony that were not consistent with his statements from the past. Carroccia ruled that four areas from the 18 Cunningham presented could be further questioned.

During arguments on Wednesday, Megan Savard Attorney said for Carter Hart that Howden was an non -advanced, unclear witness who did not even dress well before the court. Howden appeared in a hoodie during his first day in the stands.

When Howden returned to De Standaard on Thursday, he wore a white polo shirt and seemed more frank in his answers. He is the fourth member of the World Juniors team of 2018 that is mentioned as a crown -witness. Raddysh, Boris Katchouk and Tyler Steenbergen have already testified.

Howdens Former World Juniors teammates DUB, Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Forenton and Cal Foote looked from the courtroom. They are each accused of sexual abuse of a woman in the early hours of 19 June 2018, after a hockey canada gala in London. All five players do not argue in the process, which is now in the fifth week.

De Kroon says that McLeod, Hart and Dub have all obtained oral sex from EM without her permission, and that forenton had vaginal sex with EM without her permission. The crown also told the jury that Dub Ems hit naked buttocks while she was working on a sexual act with another person, and that Foote did the splits and grazed his genitals over her face while she lay on the floor.

Howden remembered that he was shocked when he read the content of his text exchange with Raddysh during a later investigation into Hockey Canada. He said he couldn't remember sending those messages.

But he told Cunningham that at that time he had no reason to lie.

Later Carnelos Howden pressed over his state of mind and the informal nature of the SMS messages that he had exchanged about the incident in 2018. He said it was difficult to remember details, but remembered that he emphasized and was scared at the time.

I have been trying to pass here for so long and forget it, Howden said. I remember the core of what happened that night, but it's hard for me to go back at that time and to remember it.

Carnelos and other members of the defense argued that the SMS messages had to be rejected because Howden did not try to be accurate when he wrote them and did not expect them to be used as evidence seven years later.

Later, when Cunningham Howden investigated again, she asked him again or even if he did not remember the events described, he believed that he was truthful when he wrote the text message.

I believe what I said then, he said. I was honest.

