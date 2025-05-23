



An important obstacle has emerged for the AFL and the upcoming 19th club, as newly named Australia Chief Executive, Todd Greenberg, has expressed serious concern about the proposed design of the Macquarie Point Stadium, in particular the fixed roof. According to The Age, Greenberg, in addition to Cricket Tasmania director Dominic Baker, signed a letter to the Tasmanian government, warning that the current roof design could lead to “unacceptable” circumstances for players, impact location operations and reducing temporary service during daylight cricket games. The possible implications of the current design emphasize, which indicates specific concerns with regard to the pitch where parts could be in shade, while others cherish themselves in Sunlight, said Nine's Chief Reporter, Tom Morris, that this variation can become a health and safety problem. He also emphasized the seriousness of the situation for the AFL: “As we know, without a roof stadium, there is no team. This is something that they have to solve.” The core of the entry revolves around the issue of shadows that are thrown on the cricket field during daylight hours because of the “grid-like” structure of the roof. The cricket bodies claim that this design would make the stadium unsuitable for hosting test competitions and could also form challenges for a day of internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 (T20) cracking. In the light of these concerns, Cricket Australia and Cricket Tasmania proposed to completely eliminate the roof or opt for a retractable roof design that would alleviate the shadow problems. The AFF has made the construction of a new roof stadium in the city center Hobart a condition for granting a permit to the Tasmanian team that is planned to reach the competition in 2028. If cricket competitions are not feasible under the current roof design, this can endanger the financial viability of the stadium and have the economic predictions of the Tasmanian governments with regard to the projected benefits of the stadiums with a negative influence. Reports indicate that Cricket Australia and Cricket Tasmania prefer to stay at Bellerive Oval instead of moving to the new stadium, unless these concerns are adequately tackled. In their entry, the cricket organizations rejected corrective measures that have been presented as unworkable by the Macquarie Point Development Corporation, and it insists that an alternative solution must be pursued if the shadow problems surrounding the design cannot be satisfactorily limited. Don't miss the latter in sports company, subscribe to the Free Ministry of Sports Newsletter And stay ahead of the game. For even more exclusive insights, event tickets, professional development and networking events become a MOS -member today!

