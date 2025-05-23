



Grand Forks Grand Forks Kalli Block from Red River and Brielle Larson shake hands with their West Fargo Sheyenne opponents after winning number 2 Doubles. Then the party had started. The tennis team of the Girghriders Girls stormed into the field at Fargo's Courts Plus Fitness Center and celebrated their first East Region title since 2017. Red River declined West Fargo Sheyenne, the regular season champion of the region, 3-2 in the final. “It's a long time ago for our program, so it's really fun,” said Red River coach Greg Ladouceur. “The girls worked very hard. They played extremely well, even in the two places where we were defeated.” Red River was a powerhouse who won 14-right girls tennis state championships between 2002-15. Those Roughriders teams did it with charged teams and star players. During that 14-year-old piece, the Roughriders had 12 singles State Champions and 11 Doubles State Champions. This team does it with depth. “(The titles) are all different,” Ladouceur said. “They are all special. We are not a couple of superstars. We work hard and support each other. I can't be more proud of this group.” Red River won the number 3 singles position and both double spots. First-year Ruby Schneider defeated Sheyenne's Kendall Bartnick 6-0, 6-0 at no. 3 singles. Red River Second year students Lauren Endres and Elizabeth Kilgore defeated Avni Banerjee and Ashley Duffy 6-2, 6-2 on number 1 Doubles. Block, a first-year student, and Larson, a senior, beat Anna Mauch and Annika Knodle 6-2, 6-3 at number 2 Doubles. “They are a very athletic group of children and it can really be seen in the double matches today,” Ladouceur said. “We spend a lot of time on doubles in practice. We find many double exercises to work on. Some of those things click when matching time comes.” Seniors Addy Lommen and Maddie Nelson played the top two singles positions for the Roughriders. They won in straight sets during the 5-0 quarterfinals victory of Red River over Fargo North and the 5-0 semi-final victory over Fargo Shanley. In the final they lost from Sarea Gu and Shireen Durrani van Sheyenne. Red River will take the number 1 seed of the region next Thursday in the team tournament at Choice Health and Fitness in Grand Forks. The Roughriders strive for their first state title since 2017. In the east they are again at the top. “They were pretty excited,” Ladouceur said. “Their parents were pretty excited. The girls broke the seams when we won the last point. We just wanted to wait until after hands to go outside.” Quarterfinals Thursday, in Fargo Metro

Valley City 3, West Fargo Horace 2

Fargo Shanley 3, Fargo Davies 2 West Fargo Sheyenne 3, GF Central 2 Singles

Sarea Gu, WFS, About Hailey Johnson 6-0, 6-1; 2. Shireen Durrani, WFS, about Leah Johnson 6-0, 6-0; 3. Avni Banerjee, WFS, About Calli Linnstad 6-0, 6-2

Double

Alli Wilhelmi-Howi Lemu, GFC, about Anna Mauch-Annika Knodle 2-6, 6-0, 10-6; 2. Stella Blue-Peyton Ault, GFC, About Ashley Duffy-Megan Moellenkamp 6-3, 6-1 GF Red River 5, Fargo North 0 Singles

1. Addy Lommen, RR, about JJ Bratton 6-0, 6-0; 2. Maddie Nelson, RR, About Kenzie 3. Nami Rahman, RR, About Lydia 6-0, 6-0

Double

1. Ruby Schneider-Kalli Block, RR, about Maria Kryevski-larissa Lahaise 6-2, 6-3; 2. Lauren Endes-Elizabeth Kilgore, RR, About the Becca Webb-Ali Toay 6-1, 6-1 Semi -final

West Fargo Sheyenne 4, Valley City 1 GF Red River 5, Fargo Shanley 0 Singles

1. Addy Lommen, RR, About Mary Wolf 6-0, 6-1; 2. Maddie Nelson, RR, over Zoe Kremens 6-2, 6-0; 3. Ruby Schneider, RR, About Taylor Cameron

Double

1. Lauren Changes-Elizabeth Kilgore, RR, About Gretta Cassola-Taylor Sandin 6-2, 6-1; 2. Kalli Block-Brielle Larson, RR, about Lucy Tharaldsson-Memy Williams 6-2, 6-3 Comfort semi -final

Fargo Davies 4, Fargo North 1

West Fargo Horace 3, GF Central 2 State qualifications

Fargo Davies 3, Valley City 2

Fargo Shanley 3, West Fargo Horace 2 Championship GF Red River 3, West Fargo Sheyenne 2 Singles

1. Sarea Gu, WFS, about Addy Lommen 6-1, 6-1; 2. Shireen Durrani, WFS, about Maddie Nelson 6-0, 6-0; 3. Ruby Schneider, RR, About Kendall Bartnick 6-0, 6-0

Double

1. Lauren Changes-Elizabeth Kilgore, RR, about Avni Banerjee-Shlyley Duffy 6-2, 6-2; 2. Kalli Block-Brielle Larson, RR, About Anna Mauch-Annika Knodle 6-2, 6-3

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.grandforksherald.com/sports/und-hockey/red-river-is-back-on-top-of-east-region-girls-tennis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos