Sports
CFP switches to the straight sowing size for the coming season: why the move is logical
The Football Playoff Management Committee College agreed on Thursday to change the sowing division format for the 12-team field this season, no longer reserving for bys for conference champions and instead that seeds match the ranking of the commissions.
After evaluating the first year of the play-off of 12 teams, the CFP management committee found that it was in the best interest of the competition to make this adjustment, said Rich Clark, executive director of the Playoff of the University Football. This change remains guaranteed access to the play -off possible by rewarding teams for winning their conference championship, but it also allows us to build a bracket after the season that recognizes the best performance on the field throughout the regular season.
The format for the 2026 is still undecided, with more expansion probably on the road, and is not expected to arrange soon. The next personal meeting of the management committee is planned for mid -June.
The 10 Football Bowl SubDivision Conference Commissioners and Notre Ladies Athletic Director who form the Commission, held a call to vote on a change in sowing, and it received the unanimous approval that was needed.
The format for previous seasons First 12 team CFP has reserved the top four seeds and Byes that belong to the four highest ranked conference champions that have made the play-off.
That produced a strange bracket last year when the ninth arranged Boise State, the Mountain West Champion, was the third seed and the 12th ranking Arizona State, the Big 12 champion, was fourth.
The expected change would let the seeds match the final rankings of the selection committees, regardless of the conference affiliation. Sowing a movement according to rights would also enable independent Notre Dame to receive a top-four seed and a first round bye.
The five highest ranked conference champions are still guaranteed a place in the play-off, even if they are outside the last top 12 of the committees. If a conference champion is outside the top 12, it is bumped into the lower seeds. That was the case last year when ACC champion Clemson was in 16th place but was sown in 12th place.
The change also comes with an adjustment of the financial agreement of CFP, according to two people who are involved in the decision. Each team that makes the CFP receives $ 4 million and another $ 4 million for reaching the quarterfinals.
With a sowing change, the top-four conference championships would receive $ 8 million, which goes to teams that reach the quarterfinals, regardless of whether they will continue to that round.
What does this mean
A sowing change for this season seemed destined to continue for months, but as with everything that is CFP-related, it takes a while to get things done.
The conferences that benefited from the Big 12 and Mountain West last year and would probably again benefit from the ACC of the original format in 2025, were in no hurry to make the change.
ACC commissioner Jim Phillips noted earlier this year that NFL Playoff Seeding prefers division winners over joker signs with better records. A proposal to change that was submitted by the Detroit Lions just withdrawn before it was ever voted by the owners of the competitions.
Phillips had spoken about the holistic look at the CFP format and avoiding a one-off change change only for 2025.
In the end, however, that is exactly what happened. Phillips indicated last week that this season he could support a change in straight sowing and from there it was all except for a foregone conclusion.
It is probably the right move. The CFP seemed to make both more complicated for fans to follow and less honest for the teams that compete. The problem was that the size was outdated before it eventually came into force.
The format with 12 teams that the CFP used last season was unveiled in 2021, well before the mass of a large university football reformed, the PAC-12 threw away as a Power conference and even more large brand schools to the SEC and BIG shifted.
With the Power 5 to a Power 4 and even more divorce within that group, the first 12 team CFP created a bracket that the fifth placed Texas and the sixth placed Penn State gave more manageable second round opponents then top-placed, Big tened, Big ten Champion Oregon.
The Longhorns were confronted with the fourth placed Arizona state in the Peach Bowl, Penn State played no. 3 Seed Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl and Oregon received a rematch against the final national champion Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.
However, the switch will probably make conference championships in the Big Ten and SEC even fewer consequences. Last year the winners (Georgia and Oregon) received BYEs and the losers (Texas and Penn State) had to play in the first round, albeit at home.
All four of those teams received bye's last year, although if the Notre Dame was eligible for a bye, would have changed the conversation about the Irish for the committee. Ralph Russo, Senior College Football Writer
(Photo: Kirby Lee / USA Today Via imagn Images)
|
