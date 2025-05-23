Caroline Garcia, one of the most athletic and aggressive players ever produced by France, announced her upcoming retirement on Friday.

Shell plays Bernarda Pera in a first round game that could be her last at Roland Garros, although she will also compete this year in “a few” more tournaments.

“It's time to say goodbye,” wrote the 31-year-old. “After 15 years of competing at the highest level, and for more than 25 years almost every second of my life put in, I feel ready to start a new chapter.

“My tennis journey has not always been easy. Since my early days, tennis has been much more than just winning or losing. It has been love or hatred. Happiness or anger. Yet I am deeply grateful for this travel-for-all that tennis has given me, and for how much it helped me a strong, passionate, hard work to be a woman. But now it is time for something else.

“Yet this is not over yet – not only. I have a few tournaments left. The first is at home at Roland Garros. My 14th consecutive time I was part of it. And my last one. So for all my tennis family there will still be once to concentrate on the coming days, I just want to live.”

Garcia won 11 titles over each surface, more than 350 competitions and more than $ 18 million in prize money at the WTA Tour level. In 2023 she led all Hologic WTA Tour players with 462 Azen.

She won her first hological WTA tour title in Bogota in 2014 and flourished at home at the start of her career. Her second singles trophy came to Strasbourg in 2016 and two weeks later, one of her most cherished memories created by claiming the Doubles crown with Kristina Mladenovic from Roland Garros. Six years later, Garcia and Mladenovic would record the title for the second time in 2022. In 2017, Garcia also reached her first large quarterfinals in Singles at her home images.

In 2017, Garcia won titles in Wuhan and Beijing and jumped at the top 10 at the end of the years.

Five years later, at the age of 29, Garcia organized a surprising career Renaissance.

The 2022 season started with a title on the grass in Bad Homburg, followed by a victory over clay in Warsaw and a hard win in Cincinnati. She went to the semi -final at the US Open and qualified for the WTA final in Fort Worth. In a statistics that underlined her versatility, Garcia was that year the only woman who won titles on three different surfaces.

Garcia defeated Daria Kasatkina and Coco Gauff in the group stage and then Maria Sakkari in the semi -final. In an exciting final that captured her strength and style, Garcia Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (4), 6-4 defeated the most important title of her career.

Garcia plays a abbreviated schedule and comes to Roland Garros with a 3-6 record and is number 145 in the Pif WTA ranking. Her most recent match came in March, a 7-5, 6-2 loss for Iga Swiateek in the second round at the Miami.

Professional athletes can sometimes be passionate about retiring, but Garcia has built herself a solid foundation for life after tennis.

She was one of the five WTA Tour players who participated in the Harvard Business Schools 2024-25 Crossover Intro Business Program. Professional tennis players are independent contractors in a very real sense. They are essentially the CEOs of their personal brand, which use a support team by navigating a worldwide schedule. The Harvard program is a kind of finishing school foryoung future entrepreneurs.

Garcia and fiancé Borja Durn launched a podcast last year, Tennis Insider Club, with their exclusive interviews with people involved in the sport. As a result, Garcia became more involved and interested in the business side.

I always believed that I was too busy with tennis to go to university, Garcia said. I discover a new environment and see different perspectives. When you arrive at the end of your career, you clearly want to start building your future.

Investing prize money, how reasonable to spend – because it is a career that ends fairly early, Garcia said. There are a few things that I wish I learned before, such as finances and how you can manage money for the future.

But I think it is also important to go outside your bubble, because tennis is a very small bubble.

After tennis, Garcias Bubble is about to become much larger.