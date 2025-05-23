



Content warning: This story contains accusations of sexual violence. London, Ont. Brett Howden broke up and cried on Thursday as he was questioned by the counsel about his memory of what happened on 19 June 2018, accused of sexual violence during the process of five former NHLers. While he was interviewed by Lisa Carnelos, who represents Dillon Dube, about explaining the night in the Delta Armories to his father, Howden, 27, and started to blink and move his eyes back and forth quickly. Witnesses via Zoom van Las Vegas, Howden, shaking speech, said it was “one of the most difficult things to continue and explain this to my family.” When Carnelos Howden asked, now a member of the Vegas Golden Knights, about telling his girlfriend, who now broke his wife and the mother of their two young children, howden and cried. Earlier assistant -crown lawyer Meaghan Cunningham asked how she sent about SMS messages about SMS messages on 26 June 2018, to the former Canadian junior teammate Taylor Raddysh, who was his roommate at the Delta Armories for the Hockey Canada Gala event. The admissibility of the SMS messages is challenged by the defense. Howden read the SMS messages, one of which reads, guy, I am so happy that I left when all (expletive) went down. Specifically referring to when he left room 209, howden texts Raddysh, Duber (Dube) hit the girls (butt) so hard, it seemed that it hurt so badly. When asked to be responsible for the accuracy of the texts, Howden said, I had no reason to lie. I believe I was truthful. Carnelos suggested how the court and the court that the text exchange was an informal conversation between two friends, and it was not intended as an official event statement in the style of what would come from a police interview. It is clear that I didn't think this would be used, Howden said. I have no reason to lie. No reason to hide something. Seeing what I said, it's hard to remember. Howden added that he remembered that he was more concerned about Hockey Canadas Code of Conduct than his professional career. He testified that he was in New York for Ranger's Development Camp when the text exchange took place. Riaz Sayani, co-counsel for Carter Hart, claimed that the SMS messages should not be allowed as proof because Howden could not definitively say that they were incorrect. Howden previously replied that his memory could be inaccurate to some of the 10 pages with texts, but could not say which. Cunningham later went to Sayanis statement against that accuracy and honesty, different things are by saying that they are both components of the truth. Justice Maria Carroccia said she will express her on Friday about the admissibility of the text exchange between Howden and Raddysh. Michael McLeod is accused of two counts of sexual abuse, including one with regard to helping in the violation. Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Forenton and Carter Hart are each accused of one count of sexual violence. All have not guilty of their charges. The process is approaching the end of his fifth week. Comments If you or someone you know must be supported, those in Canada can find provincial centers, crisis lines and services here. For readers in the United States you can find a list of sources and references for survivors and their loved ones here.

