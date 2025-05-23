The 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi's sincere gesture to MS Dhoni fascinates cricket fans







At a moving moment that resonated with national cricket enthusiasts, 14-year-old Rajasthan Royals Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi showed a profound respect for cricket legend MS Dhoni. After the victory of the Rajasthan Royals at Chennai Super Kings in the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Suryavanshi approached Dhoni during the usual handshakes after the competition and became humble instead of offering a handshake. This gesture, emblematic for traditional Indian values, received a warm smile and a soft burdock from Dhoni, with the attention of mutual respect between the generations. Suryavanshi's act of respect did not end on the field. After the game he went to the CSK dressing room to meet Dhoni again. Suryavanshi hit Dhoni's feet again before he left before he left. This sincere interaction was recorded on video and quickly became viral, with fans who praise the humility of the young cricket player and the deep -rooted respect he has for his idols. pic.twitter.com/3iueewip7o (@Chiku_cheers) May 22, 2025 The journey of Vaibhav Suryavanshi in the IPL has been downright remarkable. Coming from Samastipur from Bihar, the left-handed Batsman made the headlines by scoring a sizzling 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans, making him the youngest centurion in the IPL history and reaching the second fastest century in the competition. His aggressive stroke and tranquility under pressure have reserved him as one of the striking artists of the season. His consistent versions have not gone unnoticed. Suryavanshi has been selected for the India U19 team that goes in England, proof of its budding talent and potential to represent the country in larger phases. The cricket community and fans have praised the gesture from Suryavanshi to Dhoni. Many see it as a nice mix of traditional Indian values ​​and modern sportiness. Social media platforms are praised from praise, whereby users emphasize the importance of humility and respect in sport. Some fans even pulled parallels between the gesture of Suryavanshi and iconic moments from Indian cinema, with the emphasis on the emotional depth of the act. As the IPL season progresses, all eyes will be on Vaibhav Suryavanshi. His mix of talent, humility and respect for the game positions him as a beacon for aspiring cricketers. With his upcoming tour to England with the India U19 team, Suryavanshi has a golden chance to sharpen his skills and to leave a mark on the international stage. In an era in which sports often struggle with the balance between competitiveness and sportiness, the actions of Suryavanshi serve as a moving memory of the values ​​in the heart of the game. (Except for the headline, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.) Topics mentioned in this article

