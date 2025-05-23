What does our flag football schedule dream for 2028 Olympic Games could look like

On Tuesday, teamowners from all 32 markets unanimously voted for allowing NFL players to participate in flag football at the 2028 Olympic Games.

The decision, which was welcomed by the IOC, opens the doors for the greatest talents of football to touch the world stage with a few reservations, of course. The competition has stated that only one player of each NFL -Roster can try out per national team. Roosters are each filled with 10 players, making team projections quite interesting.

With the vast majority of the NFL players from the United States, talking about forming an American dream team is already booming. The prospect of best viewing the NFLs for a meaningful game of five-five football is too tempting not to think ahead about what that team could look like.

With all that in mind, we have put together a schedule, attack and defense of 10 players of players we want to see in the Olympic Games in 2028.

According to the NFL flag rules (where you can read more about this), There are four attacking positions: Quarterback, middle, wide receiver and decline. No offensive line is required without contact or blocking. And there is no kicking either.

Quarterback: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

It should be noted from the top that Jackson, when he was asked last year during a performance by a podcast about participation in the Olympic Games less than enthusiastic. But this is a dream team to put together, with Dream like the keyword, so let's just go with it, because the idea to watch him in a game of five-five is just too tempting to ignore.

Admittedly, given the number of Elite Quarterbacks in the game today Patrick Mahomes! Josh Allen! Joe Burrow! Jayden Daniels! It is difficult to land on one wrong Answer here. Although the NFL flag rules indicate that the player who takes the SNAP cannot take off the line of scrimmage, so that potential one-man games are denied for Jackson Jackson's opportunity to baptize and avoid and avoid and develop, he makes him an ideal candidate for the number 1 QB roll. And the possibilities to use it as a yard-after receiver or a running back hand out of? That just sounds nice.

Middle: Brock Bowers, Te, Las Vegas Raiders

Flag football does not have an attacking or defense line, but there is still a central position that someone has to break into the quarterback and it is perhaps the most unique position in this iteration of the game.

In flag football, the center is a hybrid between a conventional NFL center and a recipient who can immediately start someone who can be immediately started as a passcatcher after he has broken the ball to the Quarterback. The multifunctional nature of the tight end position in a conventional NFL attack can be logical here. Although there is no blocking in flag football, having a large body to conquer short meter profits as a sour outlet for fast pitches, logical for a tight end. And Brock Bowers can fit perfectly. Fresh from a Rookie campaign that saw him break several receiving records for first-year tight ends, Bowers is a star over time and in three years the time will be the best in the game (if he is already there).

His six foot-four presence would be particularly tempting as a red zone active, especially in situations where the attack is within five meters of the end zone, an area in which run games are not allowed.

Recipients: Jamarr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

The last time we saw Jefferson and Chase hit the field together, they drew a master class of offensive playing on their way to LSU who won the national championship with Joe Burrow who threw them the ball. Talk about a real-life dream team. Because the NFL stated that no two players from the same club can fit for the same national team, we don't get a reunion from all three, but we could see Chase and Jefferson reunite.

This duo does not require much from a statement. Chase and Jefferson were number 1 and no. 2 respectively in receiving yards in 2024 and are not only known for their exceptional route-running, but also their in-depth threat options and, in particular in pursuits, Elite Yards-Na-Catch too.

No matter how easy this decision is, it is difficultnotTo record other names, such as Giants receiver Malik Nubers, who finished fifth as Rookie in 2024 in the reception of the competition, of the ca. van Daniel Jones, Drew Lock and Tommy Devito. Give him an elite QB and three more seasons, and in 2028 he could become the best man for the team of Team USA.

Run back: Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

The 2024 season brought a strong revival for the Run competition, in which both Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry set up monster numbers with explosive plays. Leaned younger in mentioning our 2028 who walk back, which Gibbs gives the edge here.

Gibbs can do it all, but in a game focused on physicality, just as much as finesse, it is his shift and speed that makes him so tempting him here. The Star RB registered twice last season with the top 10 fastest ball carriers. And it is also his Pass-Catching capacity that makes him so attractive here, something that he Blonk from in 2024, in third place in receiving recruiting under NFL Runnen. (Because Run plays permitted if a team cuts the ball within five meters from the end zone, GIBBS use will be a pass-catcher key.)

Because there is no attacking line to break through, and only a maximum of two rushes are allowed in a certain game, our flag football roster leans heavily on those who excel in the coverage of the pass. But we can't resist the top edge Rushers in the game either.

Rushers: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns; Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

Imagine taking a snap and don't have a wall of attacking rulers between you and the NFLS Best Edge Rushers. Although flag football is not a contact sport, it must still be intimidating to try to avoid Garrett and Parsons, who have both the elite speed and explosiveness about the pursuit of ball carriers. Parsons is a real do-it-all defender and can not only be used in hasty scenarios, but also in the secondary, while Garretts Reach would have opposed QBs who are wary to place the ball somewhere in the neighborhood.

Defensive backs: Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos; Derek Stingley, Houston Texans; Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars