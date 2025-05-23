The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) today released the NJCAA Mens ranking list before 22 May 2025. These rankings include national team, singles and double ranking, as well as regional team, singles and double rankings for the NJCAA.

The ITA Top 25 Coaches Poll is voted by the ITA National Ranking Committee. The National Ranking Committee consists of ITA regional presidents, where each chair pours an individual, secret ballot.

– Advertisement –

College Tennis Alumni Network
Previous articleNaia ladies collegial tennis ranking – May 22
Next articleNJCAA Ladies Collegiate Tennis Team Ranks – May 22
Ita Tennis

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) is the administrative body of College Tennis, which supervises men and women Varsity Tennis at all levels NCAA Divisions I, II and III, Naia and Junior/Community College.