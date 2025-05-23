Sports
Canada loses, US reaches semi -finals at ice hockey worlds
Herning, Denmark-Nick Olesen scored with 49 seconds over when Denmark Canada was 2-1 stunned at the Ice Hockey World Championship on Thursday to continue to the semi-final.
“I have no words, it's incredible,” Olesen said after Denmark reached the last four for the first time. “The fans here welcomed us the entire game and they helped us to win. It's crazy.”
Denmark, in the sold-out Arena in Herning, was bound by 2:17 about when Nikolaj Ehlers scored by the traffic in only his second game at the tournament after his Winnipeg jets that were eliminated from the NHL play-offs.
The Danes had pulled goalkeeper Frederik Dichow for the extra attacker before Ehlers struck.
Canada Outshot Denmark 30-11 in the first two periods, but was unable to solve Dichow, which made a total of 39 saves, until 5:17 in the third when Captain Sidney Crosby Travis Sanheim fed to score in the roof of the net. Canada, however, was 22-10 in the last period.
Denmark only has two NHL players on the worlds, while Canada only has two that do not play at the NHL level.
“I am disappointed,” said Crosby. “We got better as the tournament continued. I don't think tonight was not necessarily our best, but we still found a way to give ourselves a lead … but it got pretty quickly.”
Crosby returned to the worlds for the first time since 2015, when he supplied Canada to gold. He was expected to do it again with teammates such as Nathan Mackinnon.
Canada is the most successful nation at the tournament with 28 titles, but has ended empty-handed in the last two editions after it was defeated last year by Sweden in the Bronze Medal match.
It was just the second victory for Denmark in Canada in the worlds.
The semi -finals are set for Saturday: Denmark plays Switzerland; And the United States will face Sweden.
Earlier on Thursday, the US went on by beating Finland with 5-2, supported by Conor Garland's Two Power-Play goals
In the middle period with 2-1, the Americans needed 71 seconds to turn things around when defender Zeev Buium brought a rebound at 23:53 before Garland's second goal restored the American lead.
“I really enjoyed how we stayed and built as the game progressed,” said the American head coach Ryan Warsofsky. “We started a bit of a slow start, but found our game really as time progressed. I give our boys a lot of praise while they beat an excellent hockey team today.”
Garland had given the US a 1-0 lead 4:50 in the game when he received a cross-ice pass from Logan Cooley to beat goalkeeper Juuse Saros of the right circle.
Finland tied it on 1-1 at the Power-Play goal of Eeli Tolvanen. Patrik Puistola scored from the lock on another Power Play 7:46 in the second period for Finland to take a 2-1 lead.
The Americans added two more goals in the third. Shane Pinto scored the fourth 5:52 in the last period and Captain Clayton Keller ended the score in an empty net.
The American team has not won a medal since he took bronze in 2021. The Finns are waiting for a medal since they won gold in 2022.
Sweden delighted the home crowd in the Avicii-Arena in Stockholm by eliminating the Czech Republic with a 5-2 victory.
Lucas Raymond and Leo Carlsson led the fellow guest with two goals each.
Earlier in Herning, the second place of last year Switzerland Vooruit by looking 6-0.

