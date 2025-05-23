Despite a week of unpredictable weather, including drizzle, landscaping and occasionally an eruption of Sunshineour Cricket teams have shown real determination and adaptability on the field. Pupils from the year 3 to year 5 participated in a series of exciting competitions and festivals, with impressive batting, accurate bowling and excellent teamwork. Whether it is damp fields to save runs, stay focused by rain recurrements or celebrating boundaries in the sun, every child brought energy, effort and enthusiasm to the game. A fantastic week of learning, competing and growing like cricketers!

U8/9 V The Elms – MR Rowley

The U8/9 -Crickette team did a lively achievement during their fixture on Tuesday during their fixture, which demonstrates teamwork, determination and skills on all parts of the game. In the field, Haadi and Matthew were ruthless in their efforts, diving to stop runs and show excellent commitment, at the end of the game their whites were more green than white! Their energy set the tone for a strong field display of the entire team.

The bowling attack was excellent by Elodie, Maddie, Savannah and Jack, all of whom took a lot of consistency and accuracy and important wickets at crucial moments. Their discipline kept the opposition under pressure everywhere.

With the bat, Monty and Dylan were excellent and combined powerful ball that stood out with smart, aggressive runs between the wickets to build a strong total. Their communication and consciousness were excellent.

Perhaps the most impressive, the team supported each other everywhere, celebrating each other's successes and working together with enthusiasm. A fantastic representation of teamwork and sportiness of all involved.

U8/9 V The Elms – Mrs Clark

On Tuesday we took three teams to the elms to play couples cricket, and I had the pleasure of coaching the B team, which were excellent all day. We played a modified format in which a wide or no-ball resulted in a free hit of a cone, a rule that the players seemed to enjoy. That said, our bowlers impressed me with their accuracy, which delivered very little width or no-balls about the competition.

Charlie finished our innings with an impressive girl, a rare and commendable performance at this level. CongratulationsAlso go to Harvey, Magson and Gabriel for taking wickets.

When it was our turn to BAT, the team performed excellent. We have hit an impressive 22 boundaries in just 10 overs. Magson and Gabriel formed a dynamic partnership and made 25 runs in just two overs. In general it was a dominant achievement with the bat and we ended up with an impressive total of 293 runs.

Well done for everyone involved, a strong team effort and a great result!

U8/9 V The Elms – MR Atkinson

Tuesday this week saw another great afternoon for learning cricket. Glorious Sunshine greeted us when we reached the elms, with the hosts won the pitch and choosing to field. George opened the batting and started us well. Sophie and Amber showed a good calling and Tiesgan, Jeremiah and Daniel hit a number of impressive shots, so that we could determine a good total.

With the ball we continued to work on keeping our arms justice and following the stumps, with Max and Rudy showing improvement in their consistency. In general we showed good energy, with Rudy made some good stops and eventually managed to defend the total that we had set. Well done for everyone.

RGS De Grange U10, 8-a-side Cricket Festival Mrs. Clark

On Wednesday we took 5 students to RGS De Grange eight of our year to participate in their U10 Hard Ball Pairs Cricket Festival. The sun was shining when we arrived and we were looking for some shade to set up our basis for the day.

Our first game was against a strong Warwick team. We started well with the ball, Nell and Joshua Bowling with excellent discipline and gave no extras in their first overs. However, Warwick made the best out of any individual deliveries and ran very effectively between the wickets. When it was our turn to Bat, Bowd Warwick with accuracy and consistency, making it difficult for us to score freely.

The game was interrupted all day throughout the day by a heavy downpour. There was some uncertainty about whether the tournament would continue, but after a 20 -minute delay we returned to the field in light drizzle to face.

This was a much closer game. Nell, Romi and Zack have all bent very well, while maintaining the pressure on the opposition. While hitting, Nell spent us in a positive start with a border in the first, but Winterfolds Sharp Fielding usually limited us to singles. Despite the challenging circumstances, it was a tightly disputed game, and I was especially proud of how the team remained focused and motivated in the rain.

Well done for all players for their efforts, resilience and team spirit during the day!