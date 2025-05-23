Sports
Cricket Round -Up: Rain, Resilience and Remarkable Game – News
Despite a week of unpredictable weather, including drizzle, landscaping and occasionally an eruption of Sunshineour Cricket teams have shown real determination and adaptability on the field. Pupils from the year 3 to year 5 participated in a series of exciting competitions and festivals, with impressive batting, accurate bowling and excellent teamwork. Whether it is damp fields to save runs, stay focused by rain recurrements or celebrating boundaries in the sun, every child brought energy, effort and enthusiasm to the game. A fantastic week of learning, competing and growing like cricketers!
U8/9 V The Elms – MR Rowley
The U8/9 -Crickette team did a lively achievement during their fixture on Tuesday during their fixture, which demonstrates teamwork, determination and skills on all parts of the game. In the field, Haadi and Matthew were ruthless in their efforts, diving to stop runs and show excellent commitment, at the end of the game their whites were more green than white! Their energy set the tone for a strong field display of the entire team.
The bowling attack was excellent by Elodie, Maddie, Savannah and Jack, all of whom took a lot of consistency and accuracy and important wickets at crucial moments. Their discipline kept the opposition under pressure everywhere.
With the bat, Monty and Dylan were excellent and combined powerful ball that stood out with smart, aggressive runs between the wickets to build a strong total. Their communication and consciousness were excellent.
Perhaps the most impressive, the team supported each other everywhere, celebrating each other's successes and working together with enthusiasm. A fantastic representation of teamwork and sportiness of all involved.
U8/9 V The Elms – Mrs Clark
On Tuesday we took three teams to the elms to play couples cricket, and I had the pleasure of coaching the B team, which were excellent all day. We played a modified format in which a wide or no-ball resulted in a free hit of a cone, a rule that the players seemed to enjoy. That said, our bowlers impressed me with their accuracy, which delivered very little width or no-balls about the competition.
Charlie finished our innings with an impressive girl, a rare and commendable performance at this level. CongratulationsAlso go to Harvey, Magson and Gabriel for taking wickets.
When it was our turn to BAT, the team performed excellent. We have hit an impressive 22 boundaries in just 10 overs. Magson and Gabriel formed a dynamic partnership and made 25 runs in just two overs. In general it was a dominant achievement with the bat and we ended up with an impressive total of 293 runs.
Well done for everyone involved, a strong team effort and a great result!
U8/9 V The Elms – MR Atkinson
Tuesday this week saw another great afternoon for learning cricket. Glorious Sunshine greeted us when we reached the elms, with the hosts won the pitch and choosing to field. George opened the batting and started us well. Sophie and Amber showed a good calling and Tiesgan, Jeremiah and Daniel hit a number of impressive shots, so that we could determine a good total.
With the ball we continued to work on keeping our arms justice and following the stumps, with Max and Rudy showing improvement in their consistency. In general we showed good energy, with Rudy made some good stops and eventually managed to defend the total that we had set. Well done for everyone.
RGS De Grange U10, 8-a-side Cricket Festival Mrs. Clark
On Wednesday we took 5 students to RGS De Grange eight of our year to participate in their U10 Hard Ball Pairs Cricket Festival. The sun was shining when we arrived and we were looking for some shade to set up our basis for the day.
Our first game was against a strong Warwick team. We started well with the ball, Nell and Joshua Bowling with excellent discipline and gave no extras in their first overs. However, Warwick made the best out of any individual deliveries and ran very effectively between the wickets. When it was our turn to Bat, Bowd Warwick with accuracy and consistency, making it difficult for us to score freely.
The game was interrupted all day throughout the day by a heavy downpour. There was some uncertainty about whether the tournament would continue, but after a 20 -minute delay we returned to the field in light drizzle to face.
This was a much closer game. Nell, Romi and Zack have all bent very well, while maintaining the pressure on the opposition. While hitting, Nell spent us in a positive start with a border in the first, but Winterfolds Sharp Fielding usually limited us to singles. Despite the challenging circumstances, it was a tightly disputed game, and I was especially proud of how the team remained focused and motivated in the rain.
Well done for all players for their efforts, resilience and team spirit during the day!
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ksw.org.uk/cricket-round-up-rain-resilience-and-remarkable-play/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The 6.1 earthquake also struck a card and felt in Türkiye and Egypt.
- The chief of the national police was suspected of having twinned the protected organization of Jokowi concerning the alleged false diploma
- Manchester United informs football staff of dismissal risk 48 hours after the final loss of the Europa League
- Kid Cudi Testing arrives at Diddy testimony
- Donald Trump warns Apple 25% price if iPhones are made in “India or anywhere else”
- The UK, France and Canada have condemned Israel's expanded offensive in Gaza. #BBCNews
- PM Modi Northeast went from the border to leading growth
- American ambassador in Trkiye, Tom Barrack, appointed special envoy to Syria
- The wife of the conservative advisor imprisoned for Southport Tweet helped obtain British citizenship for the family of the Nigerian general practitioner who greets her as the “most kind person I know”
- Labubu sales were suspended at the UK store after reporting on the fight.
- T20 competitions play a crucial role in the Cricket Ecosystem of India, but they are taken for granted
- 3 Cardiologists and researchers from “Super Agen” on how to live longer and healthier than takeout