



There may be changes to the College Football Playoff. Managers of the CFP are planned for a call today, May 22. There, Ross Dellenger report that they expected them to use a Straight Seeding model for the play-off of 2025. It would also contain a kind of financial compromise. This is after criticism of sowing in the play -off of the university football of last year. Under the seed model that was used last season, the top-four-ranked conference champions deserved a weekly week. The remaining teams were sown in the order that the selection committee had arranged them. However, this ended with teams that were ranked lower by the selection committee that ran higher before teams. Of the four teams that earned the Bye last season, nobody could win their first game. That included ninth rank Boise State and 12th rank Arizona State. It also included the top-two-arranged teams Oregon And Georgia. Instead of those four weeks earned, as they did last season, there would have been Seaed immediately in 2024, then Texas And Penn State Would also have earned Byes, the places in the hands of Boise State and Arizona State. It would also have shaken the first round matchups and possibly changed what teams were implemented during the play -off. This comes at a time when there have been discussions about various changes in the play -off of the University Football. This includes potential further expansion to 14 or 16 teams. These discussions also contain proposals that there would be automatic bids associated with the CFP. In one it would be four second teams, four Big Ten teams, two BIG 12 teams, two ACC teams, a group of six teams and three automatic bids. Dellenger also reports that expansion can be discussed, but a decision is unlikely. Changes in the size of the Play -Off itself probably do not come for the 2025 season. However, it is safe to expect that the extensive field would also come with straight sowing, even in a situation where there is weeks in the braces. There is a lot of discussion about the play -off of the University Football and what size it should be. Not everyone agrees, and for some like the legendary head coach Nick SabanIt is easy to have a change in opinion. In the (day) I was never before expanding the play -off, because I thought Bowl games were really important for the history and tradition of university football, Saban said. But now that we have expanded the play, off- and bowl games, have played a less important role. So I think expanding the play -off and having as many teams as possible as we can do without playing too many games for the players, that is a bit of concern, is probably a good thing.

