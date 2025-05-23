Sports
Tennis, French Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz starts Roland-Garros Title defense against Nishikori Kei
2025 French Open Ita – Aryna Sabalenka will face Kamilla Rakhmova in Paris
World number one Aryna Sabalenka starts her striving for a first French open title against Kamilla Rakhimova, which she leads 2-0 in their head-to-head, including a victory at Roland-Garros 2023.
Sabalenka has set her sights on a first final and triumph in the French capital, after they have won all three of her Grand Slams on hard courts. She has a projected quarterfinals with recurring Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, who is the eighth seed here.
Zheng compete against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who reached the final in Paris in 2021, in the opening round. The Chinese star, who claimed historic Olympic gold last year, now seems to improve its previous best at the tournament a fourth round finish in 2022.
There are some wonderful first round ties across the board, including another Olympic champion, Belinda Bencic. The Swiss gold medal winner is taking Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in a rematch of their semi-final of Tokyo 2020 by 2022.
And can Naomi Osaka continue her comeback of maternity leave with a deep run at Roland-Garros? The four -time big winner starts her campaign against World No. 10 Paula Badosa, only a few weeks after their collision in Rome was canceled because of the withdrawal of Badosas -interest.
