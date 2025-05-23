



Houston International Table Tennis Academy will move to a larger space in the Katy area in July. The core The Table Tennis Academy that was opened in 2016 at 510 Mason Road, St. L, Katywill is moving Mason Road to meet the growing needs of his students, said Manny Velazquez, general manager in an e -mail. Students' admission have outgrown the 12,000 square feet, 20 tires facility, especially since the COVID-19 Pandemie in 2020, he said. What it offers The Academy focuses on offering table tennis training programs for young people to help them develop skills, improve their endurance, improve reflexes and cultivating critical thinking skills, Velazquez said. Players can use private lessons or camps to train them for national and international competitions. In the meantime, Hitta also offers recreational table tennis for all ages with adult group lessons, weekly competitions, tournaments and open play sessions, said Velazquez. Hitta is aimed at the entire table tennis community, including recreational adults, he said in an e -mail. All ages, genera and physical circumstances can play table tennis. The Academy focuses on offering table tennis training programs for young people to help them develop skills, improve their endurance, improve reflexes and to cultivate critical thinking skills. (Courtesy Houston International Table Tennis Academy) The details Velazquez said that the new space will be of 28,000 square foot: More than 40 training tables

Space to organize national and international tournaments

Seats for more than 200 people

Academic and enrichment programs after the school This will be the biggest full-time table tennis facility in the United States, which serves on the table tennis training needs of our customers, as well as academic and extremely enrichment activities, for many years to come, he said in an e-mail. Digest Training is led by a team of nine professional coaches, many of whom have been in national teams, said Velazquez. The facility has also had students who have reached the American national team or are Olympians. >>>

