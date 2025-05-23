College Football Playoff moves to the straight sowing before 2025-26 late season, but what will the future hold?

The play -off of the Football Institute moves to a straight sperm model.

CFP managers approved a change on Thursday how teams are sown in the field of 12 teams, unanimously votes to place teams directly in the ranking of the selection committees and not per championships in the conference, Yahoo Sports tell.

In the current structure, the top four seeds in the play-off are designated to the highest ranked conference champions. In a straight sowing layout, teams are sown in the same lock in which they are ranked, 1-12, with the top four seeds that earn a bye in the quarterfinals.

The management committee, the 10 FBS Conference Commissioners and Notre Dames Athletic Director, approved the move Thursday. They were given the necessary unanimity for change, despite the fact that it may have a negative influence on BIG 12, ACC and the group of six competitions.

However, the decision comes with a financial compromise, according to those with knowledge of the agreement. Under the current turnover model, the four highest ranked conference champions earn $ 8 million: $ 4 million for qualifying for the CFP and $ 4 million for a quarter -final.

According to the compromise, it is expected that the four highly ranked champions, even if they are not the top four seeds, are expected to continue to earn the $ 8 million for this year. The Play-Off of 2026 will provide a new income distribution model that was established last spring, where conferences earn a basic amount in a system without performance payments.

Next year will also entail a new format.

Although no future format has been completed, it is expected that university football will undergo a considerable change in 2026.

Civil servants of the Big Ten and SEC The two conference that check the size from next year support a play-off of 16 teams with multiple automatic qualifications per conference. The format called the 4-4-2-2-1 model the SEC and BIG at four automatic qualifications each, as well as two on the Big 12 and ACC. Then one bid would go to the highest ranked group of six conference champion and there would be three major selections, one of those contractually designated for Notre Dame as the Irish finish in the top 16 of the ranking.

Have the negotiations of the format Installed disagreement among leaders of the four power conferences. A fight is brewing.

The group of four supervisory directors has gathered twice on the subject in the last two weeks and collects separately from other CFP leaders. ACC and BIG 12 stakeholders have insisted on alternative models that do not approach their schools, including a third automatic qualification match a 4-4-3-3-1 concept that lowers the large field from three to one or a 16-team field comparable to the current format but with four extra in-big sprayers.

These formats received little support from administrative groups in the SEC and Big Ten, according to those with knowledge of the conversations. President and athletic director of groups in both conferences are in support of the 4-4-2-2-1-1 model, regardless of the public pushback, political pressure and, even, the resistance of the Notre Ladies.

The future format has evolved into a division that is in many ways, started last spring.

Last February threatened to leave SEC and BIG Ten the CFP if they have not granted both important income in a new distribution model (the competitions will now receive 58% of the income) and authority about a future format.

The eight other conferences and Notre Dame have granted such requests, all with a memorandum of understanding that the CFPS -life extended by another six years to 2031 with a television agreement with ESPN.

The 4-4-2-2-1 model, if formally adopted, is expected to result in a domino of decisions, starting with the SEC that adds a ninth regular seasonal conference match and perhaps ends Possibilities that Yahoo Sports sketched in a story in February.

The re-made play-off is also expected to introduce a completely new seasonal structure in the University Football.

Civil servants within the Big Ten and SEC are in deep discussion about holding seasonal, conference tournament style matchups in which the competitions would compare their third, fourth, fifth and sixth-set teams against each other in potential play-in games in the CFP. Teams that finished no. 3 in the rankings would organize number 6 and no. 4 would organize number 5 in competitions on campus during the conference championship weekend in Must-see matchups with huge bets.

For the schools, these are new assets of several millions of dollars to sell to a television network or streamer at a time when universities are financially emphasized when the age of sharing athlete income arrives.

The future of their conference championship games remains unclear. The competitions are contractually bound by their TV partners, ESPN (SEC) and Fox (Big ten), to host their top two teams in a title game. But some managers, especially in the SEC, want to expand the play-in tournament with the best seed with the number 8 seed and the number 2 seed with the number 7 a four-game, conference tournament Bonanza of Voetbal who unfolds itself in the first weekend in December.

Those conversations continue, as well as discussions about whether play-in game losers remain eligible for the three-teams AT-Grote Pool.

The ACC and Big 12, if they each have granted two automatic qualifications, would have to decide how to determine their CFP participants. Possibilities include keeping a championship game both teams assured of a play-off place or having play-in games similar to the SEC and Big ten.

Championship games still offer some value. Under the proposed format, conference champions can earn one of the two coveted double Byes in the quarterfinals.

A bracket of 16 teams is expected to make a schedule shuffle of play-off games necessary in December, as reported by Yahoo Sports last week. Under one idea, two CFP games would be played in the second weekend of December, when Army-Navy traditionally meet and when no NFL games are planned. Winners of those two first round matches no. 13 Seed with the No. 16 Seed and the No. 14 that the No. 15 organizes would continue to a bracket of 10 awaiting teams.

The top-sewing conference champions would wait in quarter-final competitions on New Year's Eve or New Year's Eve.

To operationalize any multi-AQ format with play-in games, the NCAAS-MAXUMUM should change regular seasonal competitions (12). In order to have the first two Playoff matches in the second weekend of December, just a week after the conference championship weekend, a CFP rule must be changed: at least 10 days are required from the date of title matches of the conference to the first round of the CFP.

Each bracket of 16 teams can also activate a refund of the CFP contract with ESPN. The Memorandum signed last spring includes a play-off of 12 or 14 teams, which grants the ownership of those games to the network. The addition of four teams and four games will probably give the CFP its way to re -negotiate the contract or, at least, to sell the extra games separately.

CFP officials used data from the past 11 years to determine the future income distribution model that they agreed last spring. Similar statistics were used in the Big Ten and SECS 4-4-2-2-1 concept.

Since the Play -off of 2014, the BIG led at all conferences with 59 total teams arranged in the top 16 of the CFPS ranking on the way to the conference championship weekend, or around 5.3 teams per year. The SEC has had 55 teams (5.0 per year), followed by the Big 12 (2.4) and the ACC (2.1). The group of six is ​​said to have had four teams in the top 16 about the stretch of 11 years, and Notre Dame would have finished seven of those 11 years in the top 16.

The data is considering the retrovements of the conference (ie: Oklahoma is counted for the SEC figures, USC for the Big Ten, Stanford for the ACC, Utah for Big 12, etc.).