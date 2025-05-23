2025 Naia Women's Tennis All-Americans announced





Kansas City, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (Naia) has officially announced the Naia Women's Tennis All-America teams from 2025. Honorees were selected by the Naia All-America selection committee. Sixteen student athletes were chosen to form first and second teams. The third team consists of 20 student athletes. Keizer (Fla.) And Georgia Gwinnett both have a few student athletes on the first team list. The GGC Senior, Justine Lespes, has collected the Marvin P. Richmond Award for the third consecutive year. First team Name Setting Class Residence Victoria Vieten William Carey (Miss.) Second -year Dusseldorf, Germany Violet Apisah Emperor (Fla.) Senior Sydney, Australia The type Bernabeu Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) Graduated Castellar del Valles, Spain Sofia Munoz Indiana Wesleyan Junior Medellin, Colombia Justine Lespes Georgia Gwinnett Senior La-Teste-de-Buch, France Shalimar Talbi Lower Atlanta (Ga.) Junior Minsk, Wit -Russia Lucy Timmerman Loyola (La.) Graduated Croton-On-Hudson, NY Eloise de Mooij Emperor (Fla.) First -year Noordwijk, Netherlands Karen Kondo Cumberlands (Ky.) Senior Tokyo, Japan Jian Kang William Carey (Miss.) First -year Seoul, Korea Carlotta Marzano SouthOestern (Fla.) Graduated Italy, Italy Anastasiia Vorobiova Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) Senior Odessa, Ukraine Kanupriya RajaWat LSU Alexandria (La.) First -year Jaipur, India Alexandra Melnikova Georgia Gwinnett Junior Prague, Czech Republic Yu yu Scad Savannah (Ga.) Graduated Dalian, China Mercedes chaset Tennessee Wesleyan Senior Rosario, Argentina Second team Name Setting Class Residence Marina Nagai Cumberlands (Ky.) Junior Kanagawa, Japan Mckenna wheatley Xavier (La.) Junior Madison, Miss. Anita Chornei St. Thomas (Fla.) Ukraine, Ukraine Marangeles Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) Second -year Valencia, Spain Michelle Irigoyen Marian (Ind.) Cuscatlan, El Salvador Trader Isabela Emperor (Fla.) Junior Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Marylove Edwards Georgia Gwinnett First -year Lagos, Nigeria Daniela Herrera Bethel (Can.) Senior Juarez, Mexico Jename Ramirez Grace (Ind.) Junior Alicante, Spain Isid Hernandez Georgia Gwinnett Senior Miami, Fla. Line Jensen Morningside (Iowa) Junior Humlebaek, Denmark Isabella SLA William Carey (Miss.) Second -year Puebla, Mexico Sofia Canto Hurtado Bethel (Tenn.) Second -year Puebla, Mexico Liza Velykorodna Emperor (Fla.) Kyiv, Ukraine Desire Echaide LSU Alexandria (La.) First -year Huarte, Spain Carmine Becoude Lower Atlanta (Ga.) Second -year Cotonou, Benin Third team Name Setting Class Residence Madeline Monroy Arizona Christian Junior Litchfield Park, Ariz. Vaillant Agathe Northwestern Ohio Second -year Landneau, France Maria Trembach Oakland City (Ind.) Second -year Kyiv, Ukraine Hanna Lindegoom William Woods (MO.) Senior Groningen, The Netherlands Victoria Savvidou Holy Cross (Ind.) Junior Limassol, Cyprus Pierina Lian LSU Shreveport (La.) Second -year Maracaibo, Venezuela Maria Pirizaca Doane (neb.) Second -year Five, Peru Anna Bintsarovskaya St. Francis (ill.) Junior Chachkov, Belrus By my side Xavier (La.) 5th year Johannesburg, South Africa Olivia Alcala Tennessee Wesleyan Junior Barcelona, ​​Spain Anastasia Stojanovic Lower Atlanta (Ga.) Second -year Prokuplje, Serbia Irene Paris SouthOestern (Fla.) First -year Italy, Italy Ainhoa ​​Meili Fernandez Middle Georgia State Junior Bilbao, Spain Silva Avakian Friends (KAN.) Junior Pasadena, Calif. Oriana Espinoza Campbellsville (Ky.) Senior Maracay, Venezuela Magdalena Skachova Union Commonwealth (Ky.) Second -year Kladno, Czech Republic Chloe Henderson Loyola (La.) Junior New Braunfels, Texas Emilia Nowak Cumberland (Tenn.) First -year Poland, Poland Chiharu Ito Montreat (NC) First -year Shizuoka, Japan Micaela Ponce Loyola (La.) Junior Quito, Ecuador

