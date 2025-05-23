Utt's greatest strength is the cheap model





Mumbai: Table tennis in India tends to be largely associated with the metro cities, from which also a large part of the top players comes from the country. Indias table tennis players. (Utt) Television viewer pattern of last year's ultimate table tennis, Indias TT League that will start its sixth season from 31 May in Ahmedabad, threw an interesting curveball. From the increase in the total viewing time of 129 million minutes to 167 million minutes during the fifth season, states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh nearly 40% in the regional language feed, according to the data of TV viewers provided by the organizers. We started (utt) to think that it will only be the subways, but we realized that most people play TT at any time, albeit for recreational or entertainment purposes. We are happy when Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities become involved in the game. Many people can connect to the sport. We must benefit to that advantage, said Vita Dani, co-promoter from UTT. In the sixth season after the debut in 2017 – it was not held during the Pandemic years – the competition was not fully established in the ecosystem of the Land Competitions, but has made progress. From six teams in the first four seasons it now has eight teams with Jaipur and Ahmedabad that contribute to franchise representation of Bengaluru, Delhi, Goa, Chennai, Mumbai and Pune. One franchise, Dani said, earns money and the other is even broken. A few competitions in the sport in India have experienced Boom and Bust in fast time, especially in Badminton, hockey (it was revived earlier this year) and volleyball. Dani said that the durability of the table tennis is due to the cheap model of the competitions, as well as having centralized logistics. Every season is held in one location and so far taken to different cities. Ahmedabad is another experiment in testing new geographical areas. Our biggest strength as a competition is that a really cheap model was, Dani said. We have tried to make it centralized to ensure that the franchises remain interested. We are very aware of the money we spend. It must be spent well, not just because someone else spends. More franchises have arrived, which means that more people see value in this characteristic. The first years, recognized Dani, was about testing the waters to run a competition in a sport that is not completely mainstream, although it becomes more popular with Indias Rising Stocks in TT. In season 1 we only had one sponsor. Last year every possible real estate was sold out. There are different spenders that spend people at the IPL level (Indian Premier League) and those who spend on other levels. We are okay to be in every category, as long as money comes into play, Dani said. I don't think we are a unique competition. Each competition has evolved, whether it is IPL or PKL (Pro Kabaddi League)). The key is to innovate. The sixth season, which runs from 31 May to 12 June, will have a Chinese player for the first time. Fan Siqi, The Womens World No.35, was taken over by Chennai Lions at the auction that was held last month.

