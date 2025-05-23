Does Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow Weather Report and how to view match live?





IPL 2025, RCB vs SRH Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Pitch-Weather Forecast Report: One -time champion Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who want to win their first title this season, in match 65 of the Indian Premier League 2025 in Lucnow. The men of Rajat Patidar have had an excellent tournament so far; However, this is time, if we get into the last phases of the tournament, the game must show its courage. According to SRH, their hope to qualify are pretty premature and tame ended despite the firepower in the team. IPL 2025, RCB vs SRH Live Cricket -Score Online: Look here RCB vs SRH Pitch Report The field in Luckknow traditionally helped the slower bowlers and pacers who can bowl. Moreover, this is a land that also has the luxury of using both red soil and black soil, and depending on what they want to use for the game, both parties can be tempted to deal with an extra spinner or Zeeman in their team composition. Story continues under this advertisement IPL 2025, RCB vs SRH Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard: View here RCB vs SRH weather report According to the AccuWeather app, the temperature in the morning is expected to be 37 degrees Celsius and it is predicted in the evening that the temperature is somewhere around 27 degrees Celsius. There is no prediction for a rainfall, but because of the DEW factor, teams that win the Worp can first choose to field. IPL 2025, RCB vs SRH Playing 11: Impact Player, Full Squad and Players List: View here RCB vs SRH Livestraming When does the RCB vs SRH match take place? The RCB vs SRH competition will take place on Friday 23 May. It starts at 7:30 PM ist. Which stadium organizes the RCB vs SRH competition? Story continues under this advertisement The RCB vs SRH match is played in the Bharat Ratna Shri Atals Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Luckknow. How do you look at the live broadcast of the RCB vs SRH match on television? Fans in India can watch the live broadcast of the RCB vs SRH match on Star Sports Network Which platform will stream live RCB vs SRH match? Viewers can watch the live stream of the RCB vs SRH competition on the Jiohotstar -app and website

