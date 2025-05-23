Sports
French Open 2025: Draw, dates, planning, prize money for Roland Garros such as Emma Raducanu, Jack Draper, Carlos Alcaraz Feature | Tennis news
Jack Draper was attracted to Mattia Bellucci in Italy in the first round of the French open, while colleague Brit Emma Raducanu starts her tournament against Wang Xinyu.
The draw for the second Grand Slam of the Year – which starts on Sunday – was made on Thursday in Paris and both Draper and Raducanu have difficult routes to the last phases.
Draper, last year's American open semi-finalist, is on the same side of the draw as Jannik Sinnerwith whom he could be confronted in the quarterfinals, plus Alexander Zverev And Novak Djokovic.
Jack Drapers Projected French Open Draw
R1: Mattia Bellucci
R2: Gael Monfils/Pierre-Hugues Herbert
R3: Joao Fonseca/Hubbert Hurkacz
R4: Jakub Mensik/Alex de Minaur
QF: Jannik Sinner
SF: Novak Djokovic/Alexander Zverev
F: Carlos Alcaraz
Raducanu is now confronted with the threat of four -time French open champion Iga Swiatek In the second round when they win their opening matches.
Raducanu, 22, will have to pass Wang, who she lost in their only other meeting. The Chinese player ended the memorable run of the home favorite to the last 16 in her Wimbledon debut in 2021. Swiatek is opposed to Rebecca Sramkova.
Emma Raducanus Projected French open draw
R1: Wang Xinyu
R2: Every Swiateek
R3: Marta Kostyuk
R4: Jelena Ostapenko/Elena Rybakina/Belinda Bencic
QF: Jasmine Paolini/Elina Svitolina/Donna Vekic
SF: Aryna Sabalenka/Qinwen Zheng/Amanda Anisimova
F: Coco Gauff/Jessica Peguula/Mirra Andreeva
Sinner, who returns to Grand Slam promotion after a doping suspension, is opposed to France in Arthur Rinder Knech in the first round. Carlos AlcarazThe man who hit Sinner to the title in his comeback tournament on the Italian open and with whom he shared the last five Grand Slam titles, takes on Kei Nishikori.
French open projected quarter -finals for men
(1) Jannik Sinner vs Jack Draper (5)
(3) Alexander Zverev vs Novak Djokovic (6)
(4) Taylor Fritz vs Lorenzo Musetti (8)
(2) Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud (7)
Another first round match to watch will be from Japan's Naomi OsakaA four-time Grand SLAM champion and Spanish 10th Seed Paula Badosa.
On the other side of the draw, second seed Coco Gauff Will start her campaign against the Australian Olivia Gadecki, with a possible all-American semi-final Jessica PegulaThe third seed.
Cameron Norrie has a heavy opener against 11th seed Daniil Medvedev, while Katie Boulter will meet a qualifying match, but just like Raducanu is confronted with a potentially difficult second round opponent in the American seventh seed Madison tests.
Elsewhere on the British front in the first round, Jacob Fearnley Is it up against triple Grand SLAM champion Stan Wawrinka.
Jodie BurrageIn the meantime, it is taking on Danielle Collins, who beat Raducanu in Strasbourg earlier this week, and Sonay Kartal Faces Erika Andreeva.
French open projected quarter -finals for women
(1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (8) Qinwen Zheng
(4) Jasmine Paolini vs (5) Each Swiatek
(6) Mirra Andreeva vs (3) Jessica Pegula
(7) Madison Keys vs (2) Coco Gauff
When is the French open?
The French Open Runs from Sunday 25 May to Sunday 8 June.
The final of the Ladies Singles is on Saturday 7 June, followed by the final of the men's doubles and wheelchair final.
The final of Men's Singles is on Sunday 8 June, followed by the final of the women's doubles.
What is the schedule?
Sunday, May 25: Men and Women Singles First Round
Monday 26 May: Men and Women Singles First Round
Tuesday 27 May: Men and Women Singles First Round
Wednesday 28 May: Singles for men and women's second round
Thursday 29 May: Singles for men and women's second round
Friday, May 30: Singles for men and ladies third round
Saturday 31 May: men and women's singles third round
Sunday, June 1: Singles for men and ladies fourth round
Monday 2 June: Singles for men and ladies fourth round
Tuesday, June 3: Quarterfinals for men and women's singles
Wednesday 4 June: Quarterfinals for men and women's singles
Thursday, June 5: Semi-final of Ladies Singles
Friday, June 6: Men's singles Semi-Final
Saturday, June 7: Final for Ladies Singles, final of Herendubbels
Sunday, June 8: Final men's singles, women's doubles final
What is the prize money?
Prize money for the men's and ladies singles champions is right on the French Open, each with more than £ 2 million taking home.
The second place deserves a little more than £ 1 million, while prices for each round subsequently decrease.
Winner: £ 2,166,912
Runner-Up: £ 1,083,456
Semi -final: £ 586,341
Quarterfinals: £ 373,898
Round 16: £ 225,189
Round 32: £ 142,761
Round 64: £ 99,423
Round 128: £ 66,282
Who are the British hope?
Jack Draper, Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter Koppen the British Hope and have all enjoyed Clay this season.
Draper won his Maiden Masters 1000 title in Indian Wells, reached another final in Madrid and has established himself as one of the most feared competitors on the men's tour. Draper has to win another competition at Roland Garros, but will focus on a deep run.
For the first time in her career in Italy, Raducanu won three games on clay in a row for a defeat against Coco Gauff and then put the sixth seed Daria Kasatkina aside in Strasbourg. She seems to get confidence about Clay and her current informal partnership with coach Mark Petchey, although unconventional, seems to work for her.
In the meantime, Boulter recently won a WTA 125 event in Paris to strengthen her hope on the surface. The 28-year-old would be the first to admit Clay is not her best surface and she still chases her maiden main-draw victory at Roland Garros.
The other British players in the singles – Draw are Jacob Fearnley – who reached the third round of the Australian Open earlier this year – Cameron Norrie, Sonay Kartal and Jodie Burrage, who arrived the tournament using the protected ranking of 85.
View the ATP and WTA tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or Stream with now And the Sky Sports app, which gives Sky Sports customers access to more than 50 percent more live sport this year without extra costs. Read more here.
|
