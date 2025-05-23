Bay Port Boys Hockey will become a member of Ashwaubenon Co-op in 2025-26

Bay Area polar bears win Wiaa State Girls Hockey Title The Bay Area Ice Bears defeated the Central Storm 8-0 in the Wiaa State Girls Hockey Title Game

Bay Port will join a boy shell cooperative with Ashwaubenon, Pulaski, Seymour and Wrightstown next season.

Falling participation numbers in the hockey programs of both Bay Port and Ashwaubenon have started the merger.

The combined team is coached by Derek Donohue from Bay Port, with Brendon Syed van Ashwaubenon as an assistant.

Players voted for a new team name to replace the Pirates and Jaguars, promoting a shared identity.

Ashwaubenon vs. Bay Port has been a great local high school sport rivalry for more than five decades, first as members of the Bay Conference and when both moved to the Fox River Classic in 2007.

But the schools will be partners in hockey next season, in which the Bay Port Boys joins a CO-op-team that already includes Ashwaubenon, Pulaski, Seymour and Wrightstown.

Bay Port has won three FRCC championships and Ashwaubenon One has started playing with hockey since the 2010-11 conference, a competition that is dominated by a Green Bay Notre Dame program that has won or shared 11 titles.

The Pirates finished in second place of the Tritons in the FRCC this season and have been one of the best in the state in recent years. The Jaguars became fourth.

The two squadrons combined for nine of the 32 players in all-conference teams.

Our figures in recent years are quite stagnant at 26, 27 children, making it really difficult to run two levels of hockey, said Ashwaubenon athletic director Nick Senger. This year we had around 20 children who played five periods a night, JV and Varsity. It was more managing for our coaches than actually coaching.

Bay Ports numbers this year, they were in the mid-1930s and next year their number brought them to around 25, 26 children.

< util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/>

What started with small conversations among coaches, gave his way to both Senger and Bay Port Ad Dillon Maney.

Senger joined Maney for Christmas for a short time to ask him what his hockey landscape looked like in the coming years.

We really put our booster club hockey people on, what do the future songs look like? What does it look like? Said Senger. Because I hate this conversation if it is a dip of a year for Bay Port. But really, at the end of the day, our songs with both programs will be together in the 45 to 55, 60 range.

You think of a hockey team Varsity. You want about 24, 25 children. You think of a JV team, you want 24, 25 guys.

Vote now: Choose the Cellcom Press-Gazette High School Athlete of the Week

The questions were just about the figures, but also whether it was good for the game, the FRCC and the area.

The FRCC does not have the usual 10 schools that does it for other sports such as football and basketball, and almost all hockey teams are co-op.

There were six teams in the competition in 2024-25, with the Pere, Sheboygan and Manitowoc United fell at Bay Port, Ashwaubenon and Notre Dame.

Manitowoc was a new addition to the competition after starting his Varsity program before the season. The selection consists of players from Manitowoc, Manitowoc Lutheran, Mishicot, Alville, Manitowoc Roncalli, Two Rivers and Valders.

The Pere and West The Pere are together, while Sheboygan has players of 13 schools.

In the end there was really not much choice for Bay Port and Ashwaubenon. The answer was a bit made for both.

We have started to think about we can really survive with one level of hockey, where first -year students play on Varsity and we play the noenahs with 60 children in their program and the Notre ladies with 50 children in their program. Is that honest for our children? Said Senger. It just wasn't. So that is where we started pushing the idea a little more and came to the idea that, hey, this must happen.

Bay Port, Ashwaubenon will probably be together for several years

The idea of ​​each cooperative is of course that it will ultimately no longer be a cooperative, that programs build numbers to survive themselves.

A cooperative is renewed every two years, and although it is that a person's guess how long this relationship will last, it is a virtual lock that it goes beyond a two -year obligation.

There is a bit of the Covid, I hate to even mention that, but there was a little lost figures there, Senger said. Here we actually have one youth hockey program that feeds Bay Port, Ashwaubenon, Green Bay Schools, Seymour and Pulaski. You have one youth program that really maintains five secondary schools, and six if you record Notre Dame, but they get the children anyway.

Our songs from Ashwaubenon are a total of 10 children. We have nine children from Pulaski and five children from Seymour and two children from Wrightstown. We have 26 children and five of them are goalkeepers. So if you are a keeper, this may make you a little scared, but the cream rises to the top. Competition is healthy.

Senger said that Bay Port coach Derek Donohue will be the head coach of the Co-op-Team, while Ashwaubenon coach Brendon Syed will be the assistant.

Donohue played ahead at St. Nobert College from 2009 to 2013.

RELATED: Triple state champion Thea Kral can make Ashwaubenon track and field history

As for the team name, there are no pirates or jaguars.

Players for Bay Port and the existing cooperative were given the opportunity to vote for a few different names. The mood is closed on May 21 and the winner will be unveiled during a player parent meeting May 28.

Part of it is that we did not want to be the Bay Port Pirates, and they did not want to be Ashwaubenon Jaguars, Senger said. When we created our cooperative 18 years ago, or no matter how long ago it was, it was fairly simple at the time. You want to be part of this cooperative, are Ashwaubenon Jaguars.

Now we are at a point where we have five schools here. We have the opportunity to rebrush ourselves, and to think of a creative, smart, unique name where is buy-in from the Bay Port Kids, buy-in from the Ashwaubenon, Pulaski, Seymour, Wrightstown Kids to create that identity. At the end of the day we do not want the name to stand in the way of our sweater to be competitive and to be successful.