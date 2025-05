University of Nottingham protects hosting rights for table tennis and squash championships

The two events bring together more than 600 student athletes from the United Kingdom

The University of Nottingham has secured the hosting rights for two large university championships, which will be brought to the city in the next two years. Nottingham was selected by British Universities and Colleges Sports (BUCS) to organize individual championships for table tennis and squash in November 2025 and 2026. The events will take place in the facilities of the world class of Nottingham University of David Ross Sports Village alongside partner Nottingham Squash and Rackets Club. The two events bring together more than 600 student athletes from the UK and serve as a competitive platform for starting and elite players. Previous participants are forced at the highest levels; World university competitions, professional circuits, commonwealth games and the Olympic Games. The university is known for organizing large sporting events, which recently welcomed the World Touch Rugby Championships, with the aim of supporting organizations to meet their sustainability obligations. Extensive sustainable transport options, recycling initiatives, customized lighting and digital solutions have been implemented to reduce the CO2 footprint of competitions. Erin Simmonds, The Bucs Squash Lead, said that both events were organized last year in the same weekend as part of an attempt to improve the sustainability of events. Add: Nottingham jumped on board the idea and offered iPads to introduce digital scores to Squash for the first time, to introduce a tailor -made lighting schedule to reduce energy consumption with table tennis and share screens to share results that remove the need for paper results boards. Assistant director of performance at the University of Nottingham Sport, Alex Perry, has referred to the return of the individual championships from Bucs to Nottingham as a huge performance for the university. Note that the events emphasize the exceptional sports environment that we offer and offers a unique opportunity [for students] To compete at the highest level of university squash and table tennis here at home ”. In November, the Squash program of the University of Nottingham hopes to add his remarkable history with more national titles on a home floor. Under the remarkable alumni, Peter Marshall, a former British and European number one, Commonwealth medal winner Emma Beddoes, twice BUCs champion Hana Ramadan and reigning Commonwealth champion Gina Kennedy. The University of Nottingham wants to expand its dominance of university table tennis, after having held the titles for men and women respectively for 10 and seven years. It will want to replicate its success in the 2024 matches when the gold won in the men's and women's singles, women's doubles and mixed doubles. Featured image through the University of Nottingham

