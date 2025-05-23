US LBM Coaches Poll: Ohio State claims first place after National Title Run Look where your team landed in the last US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking of the Year. Sports pulse

The play-off of the Football College will convert to a Straight Seeding model at the beginning of this year that ranks all 12 teams in order of the last play-off rankings of the regular season, the Group Management Committee announced Thursday.

The new policy will no longer contain an opening-round bye for the four highest ranked conference champions, although the five winners of the top conference still receive automatic play-off bids.

Instead, the four highest ranked teams, regardless of the conference championships won, will receive bye at the quarterfinals. In the event that one or more of the five top-ranged conference champions is outside the top 12 of the last Playoff rankings, that team or teams will go to the top 12 and win winners of non-conference.

The updated seed policy comes in the midst of a constant push of different power four competitions to broaden the tournament field to 14 or 16 teams, with several automatic bids that are given to the best teams in the SEC and the BIG.

The management committee consists of the 10 Bowl Subdivision Conference Commissioners and Notre Dame Athletics Director Pete Bevacqua.

After evaluating the first year of the play-off of 12 teams, the CFP management committee found that it was in the best interest of the game to make this adjustment, said Playoff director Rich Clark. This change remains guaranteed access to the play -off possible by rewarding teams for winning their conference championship, but it also allows us to build a bracket after the season that recognizes the best performance on the field throughout the regular season.

The debut of the 12 team play-off saw Boise State Of the group of five land one of the four Byes, moving ACC winner Clemson. Any national champion Ohio State earned a big offer, just like number two as an FBS-independent FBS. They were sown eighth and seventh, even though they were arranged by the committee respectively sixth and fifth respectively.

All other policy measures will remain the same compared to last season, the play -off said. This includes the opening round matches between teams arranged between No. 5 and No. 12 that are played at the home location of the higher -arranged team. This year's quarterfinals must be held in the cotton bowl, orange bowl, rose bowl and sugar bomb. The semi -finals are in the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl and the championship match is planned for Monday, January 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

How the play -off sowing of the Football Institute would have seen

Oregon, Georgia, Boise State and Arizona State Were the top four seeds and received the first round bye's in the play-off field 2024 because of their ranking as the four highest champions. However, the Broncos and Sun Devils were no. 9 and no. 12 respectively in the final ranking. Texas and Penn State played in the first round, despite the completion of No. 3 and No. 4. That would have been different under the new system.

This is how the play -off was sown:

No. 12 Clemson at No. 5 Texas

No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Penn State

No. 10 Indiana at No. 7 Notre Dame

No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Ohio State

Second round

No. 1 Oregon vs. Ohio State-Benennessee winner

No. 2 Georgia vs. Notre Dame-Indiana winner

No. 3 Boise State vs. Penn State-Smu winner

Arizona State vs. Texas-Clemson winner

This is what the Play-Off would have looked like with the straight seed model:

No. 12 Clemson at no. 5 Notre Dame

No. 11 Arizona State at No. 6 Ohio State

No. 10 SMU at no. 7 Tennessee

No. 9 Boise State at No. 8 Indiana

Second round

No. 1 Oregon vs. Indiana-Bos State winner

No. 2 Georgia vs. Tennessee-Smu winner

No. 3 Texas vs. Ohio State-Arsona State winner

No. 4 Penn State vs. Notre Dame-Clemson winner