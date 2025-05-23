Sports
Herentennis deserve three Naia All-America Honorees
The Naia officially announced the 2025naia Tennis All-America teams on Thursday afternoon. Honorees were selected by the Naia All-America selection committee.
Keizer had a total of three all-America selections (Shaheed Alam” Didrik LiljekvistAnd Yassir Kilani).
First team All-American
Yassir KilaniFourth years, Rabat, Morocco
- For the third time in his career called a Naia All-American
- Garnered Sun Conference Player of the Year Honors
- Received all Sun Conference enrivests for a fourth consecutive season
- A 17-3 record in Singles Games this season with a record of 11-0 on the court one
- Completed the season ranked no. 8 by the ITA in Singles
- In Doubles he was part of the number 28 ranked team with Mathieu Strauss
Shaheed AlamThird year,Singcured
- Collected first team All-America Honors for the third consecutive season
- Named after the first team of the All-Sun Conference
- Recorded a 21-3 general record in Singles Play and a 14-5 Mark in Doubles
- In the spring he was 14-2 on courts one and two in singles
- In doubles, he and Simone Boscatto were 9-3 in court three as a link
- The year ended ranked at number 3 in the Naia in Singles by the ITA
Second team All-American
Didrik LiljekvistThird year, Stockholm, Sweden
- Tabbed A Naia Second Team All-American for a second consecutive season
- Collected All-Sun Conference First Teams Awards for a second consecutive year
- Started playing 11-4 in singles with a 4-0 mark in conference game
- Named after the Sun Conference Doubles Team of the Year for a third consecutive season
- A record of 11-0 in court had doubled in the spring season
- Part of the number 11 ranked double team in combination with Heber Santos
