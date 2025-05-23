Mathews to stop test cricket

Former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews will withdraw from Test Cricket after playing in the first match against Bangladesh next month.

The 37-year-old veteran will leave the longest size of the game after a test career of 16 years, which started with a match against Pakistan in July 2009 at the Galle Stadium.

His last test performance, his 119th, will also be at the same location from 17 June.

However, he will not play in the second test against Bangladesh.

“I am grateful and grateful to the game to the thousands of Sri Lanka Cricket fans who have been there for me during my highest highlights and lowest lows,” he said in a statement. “Now it seems like the best time to make way for a younger player to take the cloak to shine for our nation.”

There was no immediate comment from Sri Lanka Cricket.

Mathews is a former captain in all three formats of the game and has been a pillar in the middle order of Sri Lanka.

He scored 8,167 points in the 118 tests and also taken 33 wickets.

Agency France-Presse

Photo: Robert Cianflone/Getty images