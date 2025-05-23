Sports
Why the new Playoff format of the Football Playoff College -format disturbs Oregon Ducks -fans
The Football Playoff format college will change this season, in an option for straight sowing that presents major changes on the way to the National Championship game 2025-26. The change was unanimous under CFP -executives, reported for the first time by Yahoo Sports.
The new line disturbs the fans of Oregon Ducks, because it was determined last season, the Oregon and the path of the Ohio State Buckeyes would have changed by the play-off for the 2024-25 season.
According to the new seeding process, the top-four teams in the final ranking of the selection committee will receive a first round of bye to the quarterfinals of the CFP. Last season, the four highly ranked conference champions deserved the Bye, regardless of where those teams were ranked by the selection committee.
If the Straight-Seeding model was used last season, Oregon would not have confronted the final national champion Ohio State to the National Championship Game. If 13-0 Big Ten-Champions would still have earned the number 1 seed, but would have played the winner of Indiana and Boise State instead of the Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl.
It was not only Oregon fans who were angry on the path of the ducks through the play -off last season.
Former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, who is generally considered one of the greatest coaches of all time, also suffered.
“If I was a fan of oregon, I have to say this because this kind of me is bothered, and you are 13-0 nr. 1 seed, and you have to play Ohio State in the first round … I am not an internet man, but if I was a fan of Oregon, I would scream on the internet,” Saban said on the Pat McAfee show.
Oregon and Ohio State were perhaps the best two teams in the University Football last season and to see each other so early in the play -off, many seemed unfair to many.
Ohio State drove to a 41-21 victory over Oregon, in which the chances of the Ducks were ruined at a national championship and a regular seasonal defeat from 12 October in Autos Stadium.
Oregon coach then Lanning was not interested in accusing sowing or bye for the early play -off exit of the Ducks.
We had a chance. We did not take the opportunity. I'm not going to apologize for our chance, Lanning said about Oregon's rematch with Ohio State.
More: The daring prediction of NFL Analy for Los Angeles Rams Rookie Terrance Ferguson
More: Shedeur Sanders has not surpassed Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns Minicamp per insider
More: Cleveland Browns to exchange Quarterback: Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders, Joe Flacco?
“I think that's an excuse,” said Lanning. “I thought our boys were well prepared. Of course they had a better plan than we. But that is an excuse. That is an opportunity that we had to charge. I thought our boys practiced well. I tell you if that was not the case. I thought they had a great focus. I just don't think we had a big plan to attack us.”
Interesting enough, the top four seeds that received the first round byes last season – Oregon, Boise State, Georgia Bulldogs and Arizona State Sun Devils – all lost their opening matches in the quarterfinals against opponents who won last week.
While the bracket of 12 teams continues to find what works, more can change on the horizon. The contract of the 12-teams extensive Playoff model ends after the 2025 season and there are rumors about adding teams to make the bracket 14 or 16 teams.
