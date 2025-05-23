Ryder Ritchie is the last prospect of Minnesota – Minnesota Wild

Although the Wilds season of Minnesota is over, the organization still has prospects that gain valuable postseas experience this spring. College -Opzicht such as Charlie Stramel (Michigan State), Rieger Lorenz (Denver) and Jimmy Clark (Minnesota) played in the NCAA tournament. The wild organization also has Nine prospects Those postseason hockey played for their junior or professional clubs.

Of the nine, Ryder Ritchie is the last to state. The medicine hat Tigers won the Western Hockey League (WHL) Championship last week and continued to the Memorial cup To compete for the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) championship. The tournament starts next Friday.

Ritchie, the Wilds 2nd round selection in last Summers Draft, has played a key role this season for a dominant Tigers team. He bounced between the top two lines and finished third in the teamScoring 29 goals and 32 assists in 53 games.

The son of former NHL player Byron Ritchie plays in his third WHL season. He spent the first two years with the Prince Albert Raiders before Medicine Hat acquired him in a trade outside of season.

It has been a one -year roller coaster for the resident of Calgary. He attended his first NHL training camp with the Wild last fall and appeared in one preseason match against the Winnipeg Jets, Record One Assisting Ice age in just under 14 minutes.

As you expect from an 18-year-old (Ritchie is not 19 to August), he struggled to process the game at a professional pace and looked physically convinced. Yet Ritchie also showed a glimpse of the skill, speed and hockey feeling that make him a legitimate prospect.

The wild sent him Back to Juniors The day after his only performance of the preseason. Yet the invaluable experience he gained in the field of practice and playing against professional players, dividends for the player and organization should pay.

After participating in the medicine hat to start the season, Ritchie sustained a scary injury when he took a skate leaf to the face in a competition on October 9. A story from the Medicine Hoednieuws Details The Incident:

[Ritchie] Racking the ice, threw helmet and gloves before he withdrew through the tunnel. The freak game missed his eye, a breath of relief, but was with intense swelling and eventually operated before he could return. Ritchie, who takes a bubble in the next time, says he is just happy to be on the ice again after the injury.

It is clear that it is such a scary moment, things can happen, Ritchie said. I am just so happy that it did not get my attention and I can still play the game that I love. So it was such an unfortunate scary injury, but I am happy to be back.

Ritchie missed 14 games as a result of the incident. However, he returned to the Line -up on November 15 and recorded at least one point in his first seven games. Ritchie and his medicine hat teammates have not looked back since then. They dominated the WHLS Eastern Conference and cruised to a division title with a record of 47-17-3-1. The Tigers kept dominating in the play-offs and won four best-of-seven series in just 18 games and placed a 16-2 record.

Ritchie scored in a point-per-game pace in 18 postseason matches. He ended the WHL Championship Series that played right wing on the upper In addition to the perspective of the whole world Gavin McKenna, who will probably be the first general choice in the design of 2026. Ritchie scored Two game-winning goalsOf which one was the series winner against the Swift Current Broncos in the first round.

His performance during the season indicates HES on a solid process to a professional career. It would not be surprising to see the wild sign Ritchie Ritchie for an entry -level deal. He was able to play a leading role in the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase in September, and Minnesota was able to take him to the training camp and give him a handful of competitions. Chances are that hell will return to the WHL for a fourth season, but all signs point to a player who is ready to be pro for the 2026-27 season.

Where things go from there, will decrease from his development and the wilderness pattern. Minnesota is preparing to fight, so Ritchie will probably have to spend a season or two in Iowa before he is ready to make a meaningful contribution. Yet that should give him enough time to build up strength on his 6-foot-1, 185-pound frame and to complete his all-round game.

Look for Ritchie to insist on a full-time schedule by the 2028-29 season, if not a little earlier. At that time, Hed is a 22-year-old with a few seasons of professional experience under his belt in a (hopefully) rejuvenated development system And at home in the organizational playing style.

Wilde fans hope to get a glimpse of Ritchie in the Memorial Cup able to look on the NHL network or free stream Victory+. Medicine hats Round-Robin competitions take place on Friday 23 May, Monday 26 May and Tuesday 27 May.

2025 Memorial Cup schedule