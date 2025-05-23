Sports
VP Van Doha 2025 Organizational Committee for Table Tennis receives IOC President in Lusail Arena
Doha: Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain, vice-president of the Doha 2025 Organizational Committee for Table Tennis and Secretary General of the Qatar Olympic Committee, received Dr. Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), during his visit to Lusail Arena, who organizes the World Tableclothship Championship Finals. Calendar this year.
This visit comes exactly one month before Olympic day, June 23, what the end of the term of office of Dr. Bach as IOC president marks, after 12 years of leadership and development that reformed the Olympic movement and led through a crucial period of global transformation.
The Tour included ITTF president Petra Srling, ITTF senior vice-president and president of the Asian Table Tennis Federation, Khalil Al-Mohannadi and IOC Director of Sport, Kate McConnell and the president of the Qatar Table Tennis Federation.
During the visit, Jassim bin Rashid al-Buenain assessed Qatar's approach for organizing major sporting events, emphasizing the experience of the athletes, the sustainability of the facilities and the integration of organizational processes.
The delegation witnessed a part of the quarter -final matches of the tournament, in which the participation of 640 male and female players represented 127 countries, under the supervision of the International Table Tennis Federation, one of the largest international sports federations in terms of the number of Member States, with 227 federations.
During the visit, Jassim Al-Buenain also presented a memorial shield on behalf of the World Championship to Dr. Bach, in honor of his leadership efforts and continuous support for the Olympic movement at an international level.
Lusail Arena is one of the most prominent multifunctional sports facilities in Qatar.
It previously organized the Handball World Championship Heren 2015 and is planned as one of the most important locations for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027.
This continuity reflects Qatar's long -term vision to design sustainable and flexible facilities that serve multiple sports and keep pace with the development of the sports movement.
During the Tour, President Bach was informed about the operational system of the tournament, including support areas of athlete, temporary employment technologies, logistics and sustainability frameworks.
The presentation of the Tour reflected Qatar's dedication to an organizing philosophy that places athletes in the heart of the experience, an approach that is now seen in Olympic circles as a model for organizing international tournaments.
President Bach expressed his admiration for the level of readiness and professionalism, in which he praised the state of the arena, the competence of the organizing teams, and the sporting mind in the atmosphere.
For his part, Jassim Al-Buenain emphasized the importance of the visit in the context of the mutual appreciation between the IOC and the state of Qatar, and Doha's continuous dedication to promote sport at all levels.
He said: “We are proud of President Bach to Doha at this important moment in the history of the Olympic movement. It is a moment for reflection and renewal, an opportunity to show the performance of Qatar as a leading destination for global sport and to renew our commitment to the values and institutions of the Olympic movement.”
This visit embodies the advanced position of Qatar in global sports and the growing role in the leading Olympic action at regional and international level.
Under the leadership of Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad al-thandies, president of the Qatar Olympic Committee, the state of Qatar continues to invest in organizing important tournaments, developing sports institutions and supporting champion development through tournaments such as the 2026 Gulf Games, the 2030 DOHA Asian Games.
While the international sports community is preparing for a new era of Olympic leadership, this visit reflects the depth of the partnership between the International Olympic Committee and the Qatar Olympic Committee, the reinforcement of Mutual Trust and the launch of broader horizons of international sports cooperation based
The World Table Tennis Championship is one of the most prominent tournaments in the world, and the competitions have been completed on Sunday 25 May, with the last games in the men's and women's hits, Doubles and mixed categories.
