



Manchester Uniteds football staff will find out today (Friday) when they run the risk of dismissing the club that wants to cut 200 jobs from the staff. Members of the football department were informed by e -mail that they would be told their fate less than 48 hours to help the team in the Europa League final. On Thursday evening, United organized a barbecue for the same employees in Carrington, one day after the game against Tottenham Hotspur in Bilbao, and the timing was received heavily internally. It is expected that physios and masseurs will be affected. United had postponed this phase of the process for the people around the first team not to disturb the last weeks of the season. Other non-football staff were informed when their positions were in danger at the beginning of May. The club wanted to provide clarity on Sunday before the end of the Premier League campaign, after which the team will fly to Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong during a tour after the season. The number of scouts of the United States is also reduced, while Athletics previously reported about the upcoming outputs of director of Scouting Steve Brown, director of football activities David Harrison, and director of innovations Richard Hawkins. United confirmed in February that they would make 150 to 200 dismissals as part of broader cost -saving measures under Sir Jim Ratcliffes Stewardship, after the 250 fired in the previous summer. This costs the number of dismissals at United to 450, because Ratcliffe completed its minority purchase of the club in February 2024, which represents a significant reduction in the workforce. United had an average of 1,112 monthly employees according to clu brokkings for the year ending on June 30, 2023. Ratcliffe has made a series of decisions that are aimed at reducing the costs at Old Trafford since he completed his minority investments in United in the entire club and has taken control of the activities. The announcement of the upcoming dismissals in February was also linked to changes to food provisions for employees. United, who is the majority of the Florida-based Glazer family, has placed five consecutive losses in the entire year since last profitability achieved during the 2018-19 season, a total of 373 million ($ 503 million). United was beaten on Wednesday in the Europa League final by Tottenham, with a defeat, which means that the club goes wrong for Champions League of the following seasons and the subsequent financial benefits of European football. Their last game is against Champions League-Chasing Aston Villa in Old Trafford. (Photo: Carl Recines/Getty Images)

