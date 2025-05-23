Judge rules against crowns that offer Brett Howdens are admitted

A text message from Brett Howden to a teammate who describes Dillion Dillion who the complainant in the Hockey Canada Sexual Assault Trial Smacking Smacking Smacking Smacking is not permissible, the judge ruled in the controversial case Friday.

Despite the dismissal of the most important evidence in the Kronenzaak against five of his former teammates, Howden returned to the position on Friday to read previous statements he has made about the incidents that are central to the case.

On Friday Justice Maria Carrocia denied the Crowns request to have allowed a text that was sent by Howden to Taylor Raddysh on 26 June 2018, in which he described relief after he described London, hotel room after Dub had hit a woman on the buttocks.

Dude, I am so happy that I left when all that sh went down. Ha, ha, howden wrote, adds man, when I left, Duber hit this girls so hard. It seemed that it hurt so much.

Howden and Raddysh were roommates at the hotel, where they stayed during a Hockey Canada Gala and Golf Tournament. Neither Howden is now a member of the Vegas Golden Knights nor Raddysh, who plays for the Washington Capitals, are accused of misconduct.

After Howden was unable to remember the events in the SMS message during witness earlier this week, Crown -Advocaat Meaghan Cunningham appealed to the evidence as a previous reminder.

The persecution and defense lawyers for the five accused former members of the 2018 World Juniors team that was accused of sexual abuse argued about her admissibility during a hearing of a VOR on Thursday.

In her statement on Friday, Carroccia said that although the SMS report met different criteria for the record of earlier memory, it was at the right time, Howden believed that he was honest when he wrote it, but could not remember that it could not be admitted because its reliability and accuracy could not be proven.

This is an SMS message that was sent to a friend during an informal conversation. It is not an explanation under Ede, she said.

Howden is an important witness in the Kronenzaak against the five former members of the Canadian World Juniors Team 2018 accused of sexual abuse of a woman in the early hours of 19 June 2018.

DUB, Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Forenton and Cal Foote have all not guilty.

De Kroon says that McLeod, Hart and Dub have all obtained oral sex from EM without her permission, and that forenton had vaginal sex with EM without her permission. The crown also told the jury that Dub Ems hit naked buttocks while she was working on a sexual act with another person, and that Foote did the splits and grazed his genitals over her face while she lay on the floor.

On Thursday, Howden remembered shocked when he read the content of his text exchange with Raddysh during a later Hockey Canada research. He said he couldn't remember sending those messages. But he told Cunnigham that at that time he had no reason to lie.

Howdess Fuzzy Memory is a topic of heated discussion since Tuesday, when he first appeared on De Standaard as the Crown -witness. Despite access to transcripts of previous statements he made to researchers and police of Hockey Canada, Howden said repeatedly that he could not remember any details about the alleged incident. That led Cunningham to accuse him of being unfair about his lack of memory.

After a hearing of a hearing from a Canada Evidence Act of the Crown to be able to investigate his own witness, Carroccia ruled that she did not believe how Howden fell a lack of memory, but that there were some inconsistencies about which he could be questioned.

De Kroon then submitted his application to having allowed Howdens texts as a registered earlier memory, which in essence means that statements from the past can be admitted when a witness cannot remember that they have made them (if he meets specific criteria).

After that application had been rejected on Friday, the Crown appealed to the SMS messages that say through a hearing, to admit a foreign statement as truthful, so that it can be considered proof.

Legal arguments between the crown and the defense were heard during the morning session. Carroccia will make a ruling on the second appeal of the prosecution to have how dess -SMS messages on Monday.

Later on Friday, Howden returned to the stand for the third time this week and read it from the earlier statements he made to researchers in which he felt uncomfortable when Dub Ems buttocks hit and heard her cry.

While I left with a few boys, I remember that I heard her cry, Howden told Hockey Canada researcher Danielle Robitaille in July 2018. And I didn't know why, I had something like that, ok, this can't be good. I don't know what happened, so I went to my room.

In the same interview, Howden Robitaill said that he heard the complainant cry and went to his room because he didn't want to be part of anything.

Howden also described to show a video from McLeod showing that EM said that everything that had occurred was consensual.

When Mikey showed me that video of her permission the next day, he said it was after she had her little episode. It is fun, this is when she calmed. So I don't know if that means after she cried and was so, he said.

Cunningham had also read Howden from another explanation he made in an interview in September 2022 with researchers from Hockey Canada, as a result of which the details he had not mentioned in 2018, clarified.

I remember seeing the smack, Howden told Robitaille. That was a line for me to leave because I had felt uncomfortable until that moment, once I saw that I just wanted to be gone.

In a statement of 23 August 2023, Howden also said that hearing the blow pushed him out the door.

I just remember that I heard it, that was my time to go. I clearly did not enjoy myself. That was actually the thing that finally pushed me out the door.

After reading in his statements, Cunningham asked how he had to confirm that he did not remember the incidents he described, but that he knew they were true when he said them.

Howden agreed. He will be examined by the defense on Monday.

(Right's Square by Justice Maria Carroccia was previously in the Hockey Canada Sexual Assault Trial in London, Ont., By Alexandra Newbould / the Canadian Press via AP)