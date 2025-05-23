Hebrew Hockey City | Sport

Leading Scorer Preston Lumberg and Captain Jordan Newman were two of the seven Jewish players in the Bloomfield Hills High School hockey team last season.

The fact that seven of the 16 players in the Bloomfield Hills High School Hockey team were Jewish this last season was not lost with the Jewish players.

Yes, that was crazy. We made a lot of jokes about it, said Preston Lumberg, one of the three seniors among the seven Jewish players, the team leader in Assists (31) and points (51) and an assistant captain.

Lumberg goes to Michigan State University, where he is planning to study business and try the MSU Club hockey team.

The other Jewish seniors in the Bloomfield Hills-Hockey team were Jordan Newman and Aiden Ben-Zra. Newman was the team captain.

Lumberg and Ben-Zra were members of a combined hockey team of Detroit/Grand Rapids/New York City that participated in the JCC Maccabi competitions in Israel in 2023.

What a cool experience that was, meeting Jewish children from all over the world who play hockey and have a friendly competition, Lumberg said.

Junior Jayce Roth and second -year students Logan Newman (Jordans Brother), Jake Farber and Issac Smolitsky have completed the list of Jewish players in the Bloomfield Hills Hockey team.

Six of the seven Jewish boys played ahead last season. Roth was a defender.

Bloomfield Hills had a successful season. The Black Hawks ended 18-7 in general, 12-4 in the Oakland Activities Association White Division.

They were eliminated from the MHSAA Division 1 State Tournament in the regional semi -final by Powerhouse Detroit Catholic Central, which then won the sixth straight state title.

Let's meet the Jewish players in the Bloomfield Hills Hockey team 2024-25. Each was asked the same questions. Each capsule contains a quote from Black Hawks coach DJ Fichter:

Preston Lumberg

2024-25 Statistics: 20 goals, 31 assists.

Why I like to play hockey: I like the competitive culture and special community that Hockey has offered me. I have made so many friendships and memories that will stay with me for the rest of my life. Every time I sit down my skating on the ice, it matters nothing but improving my skills or winning the game.

Something that people may not know about me: I am a very social and extrovert person. I thought it was great to meet so many great people during my long journey of playing hockey for 13 years.

Other Varsity sports that I play on Bloomfield Hills: Lacrosse.

Coach quote: Preston is very competitive and a fast player.

Jordan Newman

2024-25 Statistics: 14 goals, 17 assists.

Why I like to play hockey: Because of all the people I met and all the connections I made during my career.

Something that people may not know about me: I have an unwanted average of 4.0 control point.

Other sports that I play on Bloomfield Hills: No.

Coach quote: Jordan is a born leader. He helped the team to coach this last season when he was with a knee injury. He was a tough player. He won many fights for the puck.

Aiden Ben-Zra

2024-25 Statistics: 7 goals, 15 assists.

Why I like to play hockey: I have a driving passion for the game. I am a very competitive child and I thought that hockey is the sport that I love the most. The bonds I made with my teammates let me love the game 10 times more than I already did.

Something that people may not know about me: I like to be on Dirt Bikes.

Other sports that I play on Bloomfield Hills: Golf.

Coach quote: Aiden was great on faceoffs and a very shifty player. He broke the same collarbone as a junior and senior, but he did not come down, he did not give up.

Logan Newman

2024-25 Statistics: 4 goals, 2 assists.

Why I like to play hockey: Every time I get on the ice, I have the feeling that I am not worried and can I do what I love the most. Hockey takes away all stress.

Something that people may not know about me: I like fishing and cooking.

Other Varsity sports that I play on Bloomfield Hills: Football and Lacrosse (he is one of only two second -year students in the Lacrosse team this spring.

Coach quote: Logan is afraid of anyone. He plays angry. He finishes his ass on the pre -check. He knows his role in our team. And he laughs a lot.

Jake Farber

2024-25 Statistics: 1 goal, 6 assists.

Why I like to play hockey: I played hockey all my life. It is a fun way to make and connect friends and it is the best way to get good training.

Something that people may not know about me: I have been playing 3 hockey since I have been playing.

Other Varsity sports that I play on Bloomfield Hills: No.

Coach quote: Jake had opportunities to score more goals last season, but he just couldn't bury them. Hopefully that will change next season.

Isaac Smolitsky

2024-25 Statistics: 2 goals, 3 assists.

Why I like to play hockey: It is an escape. It is where I can be myself. It's really fun too.

Something that people may not know about me: I played hockey for 10 years and played in age when I was 7.

Other Varsity sports that I play on Bloomfield Hills: No.

Coach quote: Isaac is always in position to score.

Jayce Roth

2024-25 Statistics: 1 goal, 6 assists.

Coach quote: Jayce was very strong in the neutral zone.

