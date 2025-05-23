Day 7 Summary: World No.1 Lin Shidong Falls while Ito finally breaks through in Doha

Men's Singles

World No. 1 falls into exciting battle

Top Seed Lin Shidong faced his countryman, fifth seed Liang Jingkun, in an intense confrontation. Liang Jingkun dominated early, took the first match 11-5 and followed a commander 11-8 victory in the second, where it was placed no. 1 placed player under enormous pressure. Without coaching to give guidance in the All-Chinese affair, Lin Shidong had trouble finding his rhythm.

The third game saw a shift in Momentum when Lin Shidong, with 3-7, organized a stunning comeback and won eight consecutive points to secure the set 11-7. He wore that energy to the fourth and leveled the game at 2-2 with an 11-5 victory. Lin Shidong seemed ready to take control in the fifth, with 7-3, but Liang Jingkun fought brightly, closed the gap and finally took the game 11-8.

The Chinese top seed reacted with a new horrible effort in the sixth and won 11-8 to force a decisive seventh set. But in the end Liang Jingkun, a triple bronze medal winner, held his courage and closes the game 11-7 in a moving match that lasted more than an hour. Read the final score 11-5, 11-8, 7-11, 5-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-7Securing the victory of Liang Jingkuns and marking a big upset against the world no. 1.

Calderano conquers the challenge to secure the historic semi -final

New crowned world cup winner Hugo Calderano stood for a tough fight against a Jaehyun in the quarterfinals. The third placed Brazilian started strong and won the first match 11-4, but soon an unusual protest from his opponent was met. A Jaehyun objected to Calderanos, who claimed that he could not see the ball because of a closed palm and hidden thumb. Calderano explained that he has a medical condition to prevent him from opening his palm completely. The referee intervened and let the game through.

Not surprised, Calderano continued his dominant run and took care of the second match 11-6. However, a Jaehyun organized a fightingback and took a crucial time-out on 9-8 in the third set before he won 11-9 to stay in the competition. The Brazilian quickly got control back and won the fourth match 11-7 to take a 3-1 lead.

The fifth set saw intense exchanges, in which Calderano led 10-7, but a Jaehyun saved two match points and pushed the game to avoid. Despite the challenge, Calderano held his nerve and concluded the match 11-4, 11-6, 9-11, 11-7, 12-10, with which he secured a historic medal for himself and Brazil-the first world championships medal in the table tennis history of the nation.

He will then be confronted with Liang Jingkun, known for the overthrow of no. 1 seed in two of the last four championships. Looking ahead to the semi -final, recognized Calderano the challenge and said: Very, very heavy match, and he knows how to perform on the big stage, but I hope I will give him a good fight.

Tells Moregardh Fight past Togami in a nail biting collision

Japanese Shunsuke Togami faced Sweden seventh Tells Moregardh in an intense quarter -final battle. The match started with a moving first game, where Togami ran past Moreegardh 16-14. He wore his momentum to the second and dominated with an 11-3 victory.

Moregardh, however, fought back and took the third set 11-7. Down 5-8 In the fourth, the Swedish Paddler showed his resilience and won five consecutive points to claim the set 11-8, leaving the match at 2-2 level.

Togami got control back in the fifth, led 10-8, but Moregardh reacted brilliantly, leveled the score and took the game 12-10 to take a 3-2 lead. A well-thought-out time-out on 9-8 in the sixth game, Moreegardh helped to keep his calmness, and he converted his only match point to secure the victory 14-16, 3-11, 11-7, 11-8, 12-10, 11-9.

With this victory, Moreegardh took care of his second stage finish, after his silver medal in 2021. After the battle of an hour, he expressed his joy and said: I am super happy to win. For Shunsuke Togami and Japan, the 46-year-old waiting for a person singles medal continues.

Wang Chuqin authorized themselves in semi -final

Lin Yun-ju, the 13th seed from the Chinese Taipei, had two games in the first set against No. 2 seed chuqin but could not convert and lost 10-12. The second game followed a similar pattern, in which the Chinese player followed 6-8 before he organized a comeback to win 11-8, with a 2-0 lead gained.

Wang Chuqin maintained his dominance in the third and claimed another win of 11-8. Lin fought hard in the fourth set and managed to save a match point, but Wang Chuqin, the favorite of the audience, turned out to be too strong and closed the game with a 12-10, 11-8, 11-8, 12-10 victory to book his place in the semi-final.

Ladies Singles

Mima it Verbijsts Wang Yidi to reach semi -final

Japanese Mima Ito supplied a commander for switching off Chinas Wang Yidi in their battle for a place in the last four. The fourth placed Wang Yidi started strong and won the first match 11-8, but Ito responded quickly and leveled the score on 1-1.

In the third game, ito shifted tactics, in which aggressive pushes and aggressive top spins were combined to take control and win 11-6. She then ran to a 7-0 lead in the fourth, but Wang fought back and closed the gap. A timely time-out by Itos coach helped her to regroup and she secured the game 11-8.

ITO briefly put it back briefly and forced her to dig deeply in the fifth competition. However, she kept her calmness and converted her only match point on serve, in which a 4-1 victory (6-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-8, 11-9) was sealed to reach the semi-finals in style.

Sun Yingsha overcomes a tough challenge to reach semi -final

Satsuki Odo, the seventh seed, surprised world no. 1 and top seeds Sun Yingsha by taking the first match 11-9 in their ladies singles quarterfinals collision. Matching Sun Yingsha stroke for a stroke, Odo set up a resilient fight, but the reigning champion quickly regrung himself and claimed the second match 11-8.

The world no. 1 raised her game in the third, racet to a 7-1 lead and closes the set 11-4. The fourth game turned into an exciting battle, with Odo saving two game points before he finally fell 11-13. The double world champion then shifted in the last equipment in the last set and achieved an 11-5 victory to stay on track for another championship.

The final score 9-11, 11-8, 11-4, 13-11, 11-5 suggests an impressive victory, but Satsuki Odo let Sun Yingsha work hard for each point, making it one of the most moving matches of the tournament.

In another quarter-final collision, the third seed of China, Chen Xingtong, delivered a dominant performance, giving a straight set of victory over the sixth seed of Japan, Hina Hayata with a final score of 12-10, 11-6, 11-7, 11-9.

Wang many cruises in semi -finals with dominant victory

In the last quarter -final match, China's second seed Wang Manyu was on the fifth seed of Japan, Miwa Harimoto. Wang Manyu established her dominance early and took care of the first match 11-5. The 16-year-old Miwa fought hard in the second, but Wangs experience helped her close it 11-8.

In the third game, Miwas father and coach called a surprise-out when she equalized on 7-7 after winning two consecutive points. However, the strategy did not succeed in shifting in the momentum, because Wang Manyu continued to exist to win 11-9. She concluded the game convincingly with a 4-0 win (11-5, 11-8, 11-9, 11-5).

The former champion now goes in the semi-final, where she will come across the third seed Chen Xingtong in an All-Chinese confrontation.

Gentlemen

Lebrun Brothers marching in semi -final

Felix Lebrun and his brother Alexis took the disappointment of losses in the singles and made a dominant version in their Doubles -meeting the Swedish pair of Mattias Falck and Kristian Karlsson. It no. 1 Seed won 11-9, 11-7, 8-11, 11-5 to go to the semi-final.

Japanese pair of Hiroto Shinozuka and Shunsuke Togami, it no. 2 Seed, put an end to the campaign of the Egyptian pair of Mohamed Elbeiali and Youssef Abdelaziz and won 12-10 11-3, 11-5 in 26 minutes to book their place in the last four.

Ladies doubles

Szocs & Polcanova Advance

The tenth placed duo by Bernadette Szocs and Sofia Polcanova ended the impressive run of Germanys Sabine Winter and Yuan Wan in the quarterfinals. Despite a strong fight by the German couple, Szocs and Polcanova assured their place in the semi-final with a heavily fought 11-7, 11-8, 4-11, 12-10 victory.

Wang Manyu & Kuai Man dominate

In the meantime, Chinas wasted second placed couples from Wang Manyu and Kuai-man no time in their quarterfinals, in which Spains Maria Xiao and Romanias Adina Diaconu overcome in just 23 minutes. The Chinese couple showed pure dominance and won 11-7, 11-9, 11-6 to book their place comfortably in the semi-final.

Mixed double

Wang Chuqin & Sun Yingsha Eye Third title in Mixed Doubles

After a debilitating singles match, Sun Yingsha faced a well -known opponent, Shin Yubin, this time in the semi -final of the mixed Doubles next to Wang Chuqin. The world no. 2 pairs of the Republic of Koreas Lim Jonghoon & Shin Yubin against an intense confrontation.

The Korean couple had a spelled point in the first set, but could not convert and lost 10-12. The Chinese duo dominated the second game that won 11-6, while the third was a thriller, where the audience was completely engaged while both pairs fought for each point. Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha eventually won 12-10, 11-6, 16-14, where they secured their place in the final and kept their third title within reach.

Their last opponents will be Japanese Maharu Yoshimura & Satsuki Odo, who surprised Hong Kongs Wong Ting & Doo Hi Kem in a one-sided 3-1 victory (11-8, 11-1, 4-11, 11-2), who completed the game in just 23 minutes.

Day 8 will be the turning point of the championships and determine who will fight for the ultimate title. With high -profile collisions, promise to deliver the semi -finals moving battles.