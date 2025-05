This is not a Amazon Rainforest: Keralas Hidden Cricket Stadium Verbijsts Internet with unreal beauty | Trend

In the heart of the Thrissur district, tucked away in the green embrace of Keralas Plantation Lands, a remote cricket field has become a overnight internet sensation. The Palappilly Cricket Field, deeply hidden in the Harrisons Malayalam plantation in Varandarappilly, “The field is in Malayalam Plantation in Varandarappilly.” “The field is located in Malayalam Plantation in Varandarappilly.” (Instagram/@Notontemap) 4O recently went viral because of its unique mix of natural beauty and local sport. Far from the usual stadiums and arenas lined with grasses, this ground is nestled between dense trees and narrow paths, making it look more like a scene from a tropical jungle than on a sports field. Kerala is often described as the own land of God for his picturesque charm, and this serene cricket field only contributes to that reputation. Surrounded by wooded hills and spread over a quiet part of the plantation, the field is a stunning example of nature and the community that come together. The origin of the land dates a few decades. When reported Mathrubhumi.com was initially created by the Harrison Malayalam Company to offer a recreational space for its plantation workers. Since then it has grown into a cherished place, not only for employees, but also for the locals, a quiet community space that is largely undiscovered because of the remote location and with a tree with a tree. The cricket ground recently caught the attention of social media when Influencer Sreejith S, with the Instagram handle @notonthemap, placed a drone-shot video of the location. With the caption with the caption, this is not a Amazon -Regenwoud and filmed locals who played cricket in the middle of what looks like an untouched wilderness. Watch the video: The video clocked more than 51 million views, 5.5 million likes and thousands of reactions on the platform. Also read: Chatgpt advises people against stopping his job for terrible business idea: bone and unfiltered Many went to the commentary and wrote, heaven A user wrote, how happy those guys want to play here and retire In a follow -up post, Sreejith expressed gratefully while he hints at other work, he hopes that he will get similar attention. This video blew up, but it is certainly not my favorite drop. In the hope that my real gems that I had posted will get this kind of love one day! Insta -Algos Wild! He wrote. He added, huge, sincere thanks for the enormous support, friendly words and endless likes, comments and DMS all make this trip epic! Read also: Azerbaijanan man convicted of betrayal after he spoke with Armenian historian, 18 years in prison

