Sports
Play -OFF from the Football College Shifts to the Straight Seeding Model, no automatic Byes for Top Competetic Champions
CNN
–
The Play -off of the University Football goes to a more simple way to fill the bracket next season, and announces on Thursday that the teams will strictly place where they are ranked instead of moving pieces to reward conference champions.
Ten Commissioners of the Conference and Notre Dames Athletic Director came to the unanimous agreement they needed to shift the model that attracted complaints last season.
The new format will no longer guarantee an opening week for the four highest ranked competition champions, which means that that benefit for the four top teams is generally reserved. The change was generally expected after previous seasons, interfaced bracket gave Big 12 champion Arizona State and Mountain West champion BOISE State, although they were arranged by the Playoff selection committee respectively on the 12th and ninth.
That system made the rankings and the sowers in the tournament two different things and resulted in, for example, a few matchups, the quarterfinals between top-ranked Oregon and the final national champion Ohio State that could be earlier than usual.
After evaluating the first year of the play-off of 12 teams, the CFP management committee found that it was in the best interest of the game to make this adjustment, said Rich Clark, executive director of the CFP.
The five highest ranked conference champions will still be guaranteed places in the play-off, which means that there could be a repetition of a different kind of shuffling last season when CFP no. 16 Clemson 12th was sown in the bracket after winning the Atlantic Coast conference. That cost the 11th rank Alabama a place in the play-off.
According to the new scheme, the four top champions of the conference still receive $ 8 million for their competitions that represent the $ 4 million they earn for making the play-off and $ 4 million for the continuation to the quarterfinals.
That was the commissioners' way of at least this year on the commitment they have entered into financially to those teams, in particular those conference champions, who would have paid those amounts under the former system that we used last year, Clark told ESPN.
Southeastern Conference (SEC) Commissioner Greg Sankey was one of those who insisted on the change in the coming second year of the play-off of 12 teams, although he remained careful that it was approved because of the unanimous voice needed.
Smaller conferences had the opportunity to use the seed problem as a lever for the next series of negotiations, which will come after this season and can include an extension to 14 teams and more guaranteed bids for certain competitions. The SEC and Big Ten will have the biggest word in those decisions.
As it looks now, this is the third other play -off system for university football in three years. During the 10 years that led to inaugural play-off of 12 teams, the CFP was an affair with four teams. The sowing change was first reported by ESPN, who drew a six-year-old deal of $ 7.8 billion last year to perform the extensive play-off.
The play-off for the coming season starts on December 19 on the campuses of the teams ranked 5-8. All games that start with the quarterfinals will be on neutral sites, ending with the title game on January 19 at Hard Rock Stadium outside Miami.
A look at possible matchups in the first round had been directly in the game last season (NOTE: With the result of the actual matchup in brackets):
No. 12 Clemson at No. 5 Notre Dame. The Tigers would still have arrived, even though they are in 16th place. Notre Dame, a team without a conference, could benefit from this new scheme because it is now eligible for a bye. (No. 5 Texas 38, no. 12 Clemson 24).
No. 11 Arizona State at No. 6 Ohio State. The Sun Devils are confronted with a juggernaut instead of receiving a first round bye. (No. 6 Penn State 38, no. 11 SMU 10).
No. 10 Smu on No. 7 Tennessee. Yes, Alabama, 11th in CFPS final ranking, would still have been the strange man because of Clemson. (No. 7 Notre Dame 27, no. 10 Indiana 17).
No. 9 Boise State at No. 8 Indiana. It would be Ashton Jeanty vs. The Hoosiers can be in a matchup of two of the best stories of the seasons. (No. 8 Ohio State 42, no. 9 Tennessee 17).
Byes: nr. 1 Oregon, no. 2 Georgia, no. 3 Texas, no. 4 Penn State. Could Texas or Penn State have continued without having to play extra game?
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/05/23/sport/college-football-playoff-seeding-change-spt-intl
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Western tennis is preparing for the state meeting after regional, conference repetition
- Heavy Russian strike in Ukraine's capital
- Trump must remember who his speech at the start of the West Point is really for
- Who coaches the Olympic flag football team of the American gentlemen?
- Seed officials in Indonesia (SMGR) have been revised, Jokowi's relatives have become the president of the commissioner
- After 25% pricing threat to Apple, Donald Trump targets Samsung: telephones not manufactured in the United States
- STARMER looks at the UKS scraping 2 child benefit cap.
- New test era starts as India Name Captain
- Researchers make explosion in clinical fertility
- Among the dead, after the Israeli strike in Khan Younis, says Hospitals BBC News
- The Taliban would have pushed into currency flow agreements with Russia, in China,
- Erdogan launched the “decade of the family and the population” from 2026 to 2035