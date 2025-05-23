Carisbrooke High School Old Boys hold a charity cricket tournament on Sunday 25 May, on the occasion of the first birthday of the death of Isle of Wight Cricketer, Ian Heal.

In the last ten days of his life, Ian was provided by Mountbatten Isle of Wight. He was 50 years old when he died in 2024.

Ian was captain of the Carisbrooke Old Boys team for more than 30 years. So, from 9.30 am on Sunday, the old boys and the family of Ian Cricket will play at Porchfield Cricket Club.

Ian was a lawyer, former president and committee member of Ryde and district Round Table, and a governor at the Newchurch Primary School. He was also a fan of a sharp Tottenham Hotspur.

The witness capacity will take place with teams consisting of former colleagues, family and friends. In addition to the cricket, there will be a whole day of BBQ, bar and cake sale.

Click here for the Justgiving page of the event, if you want to make a donation

Photos – above: Ian Heal. Below: Carisbrooke High School Old Boys with Ian Center, back.

A spokesperson for the club said: “We want to raise as much money as possible for Mountbatten Isle of Wight, to help others receive the same amazing care that Ian and his family did.

“We have a range of great donations – from island companies and further away.

“Prices and auction parties include handmade customized jewelry, original artwork and merchandise, food and drinks, pub and restaurant vouchers, ferry cards, overnight stays, shopping vouchers, a spa pass, massages, family attractions, days out and much more.

“Lottery tickets can be purchased on the day or, if you can't make it and buy something, a message from Ian's family or the Old Boys team.”

Some of those involved also participated in the Walk The Wight last weekend.

Lucy Morgan