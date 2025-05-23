The Hamburg-Run of Auger-Aliassime ends in semi-final





Flix Auger-Aliassime will focus his attention on Roland-Garros after he was eliminated by Andrey Rublev on Friday in the semi-final of the ATP 500 event in Hamburg. The Canadian was beaten in a rematch of the 2024 Madrid final in straight sets. After he arrived in Hamburg without a victory over Clay in 2025 and on a five-match loss streak in general, Auger-Aliasses saw much stronger this week, and took three victories on the way to the semi-final before he met an chosen Rublev. The third seed speed and strength turned out to be impenetrable for the Canadian when he ran the winner 6-1, 6-4. Rublev was the more solid of the two, won the winner Battle 18 to 12 and committed half of the same number of mistakes with 12 to the Canadians 24. He also partyed on the second serial serving of Auger-Aliases, and won 63 percent of those points. Rublev defended his own serve well and saved the only breaking point with which he was confronted. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=09PKB-ZVDZ4 It was a difficult start for the Canadian, because a stroke of bad luck brought him into an early hole. In the opening service match of Auger-Aliassime on 30-All, a Rublev ball caught the power cord and hardly dripped to set up a breaking point. Some phenomenal defense of the third seed then made an error when he broke for a fast 2-0 lead. Also read: Bianca Andreescu – I never felt dedicated to my profession again Auger-Aliassime only had to dig deep to stay at a moving distance, with the help of a number of big stroke to save two more breaking points in his next service game. The Canadian then had the opportunity to come back in the fifth game when a Forehand winner set up a breaking point, but Rublev hit it with a swinging forehand volley winner. When the Montrealer stayed 15-40 in the next match, he could not escape. At the second breaking point, Rublev wore him down and pulled an error to go up 5-1. He served the set in the next game. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ILDI2F2DWFS The Canadian avoided a new slow start in the second set and managed to settle in a groove, with Rublev Big Shot for Big Shot corresponded. The two-time Masters 1000 winners of ability to defend the defense and to convert it into offense on a dime did not prevent Auger-Aliassy to get the upper hand. Also read: ATP Power Rankings – Will Roland -Garros Alcarazs Coronation be? In the set, Auger-Aliassime was in trouble. On 4-4 he had to save a breaking point with a big serve, but then pulled a forehand wide to give Rublev a second look. The Canadian yielded a backhand to surrender the break. While he pushed Rublev to display while the third seed served before the game, Auger-Aliassime could not call a break-back point. Auger-Aliassime is now going to Paris, where he is one of the five Canadians in the main draw of the singles. He will start his campaign against Matteo Arnaldi. Job photo: Martin Sidorjak

