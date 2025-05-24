Morning Chirps: New coaching staff that takes shape, Richardson is being interviewed





Thursday was extremely busy, with the Chicago Blackhawks who ended their coaching search and various reports about what the new staff could look like. There was a huge upset on the international stage, while the ruling Stanley Cup champions continued to do their thing. Blackhawks Chirps The Blackhawks that are officially hired Jeff Blashill Like their new head coach. His introductory press conference will be on Tuesday at 1 p.m. CT.

Read now what Bob Duff from Detroit Hockey, who covered Blashill with the Red Wings, had to say about the new bank boss of the Blackhawks. The article contains quotes from Tampa Bay Lightning Head Coach Jon Cooper And Blashill.

And Blashill. Arthur -not athletics confirmed an earlier report that former assistant of New York Rangers Michael Peca Will become a member of the coaching staff of Blackhawks. David Pagnotta mentioned in his original report that Pittsburgh Penguins Assistant Mike Lounucci is a candidate for Blashills staff. He is an old head coach in the Ontario Hockey League and won the Calder Cup as head coach of the Charlotte Checkers in 2019. Vellucci has spent the last five seasons Mike Sullivans Staff in Pittsburgh.

Frank Seravalli from Daily Faceoff that confirmed that Kevin Dean Will not come back with the Blackhawks. He has been working very well with the young defenders in the last three seasons, so I imagine that hell will be scooped up quickly.

Will not come back with the Blackhawks. He has been working very well with the young defenders in the last three seasons, so I imagine that hell will be scooped up quickly. In the meantime, the United States is on its way to the semi-final at the IIHF world championships after beating Finland 5-2. Teuvo Terevainen assisted on both Finnish goals, while Frank Nazar And Alex Vlasic were loved from the score sheet. Team USA plays CT on Sweden on Thursday at 7:20 am. The other semi-final will contain Switzerland and Denmark, who scored two goals on Thursday in the last 2:17 from regulations to Stun Canada 2-1.

On this date in 1968, the Blackhawks Hall of Fame Defenseman exchanged Pilot To the Toronto Maple Leafs for Jim Priest . Pilote played a season in Toronto before he retired, while Pappin was a very productive player in seven seasons for Chicago. He scored at least 30 goals four times, including a career-high 41 during the 1972-73 season. In general, Pappin scored 216 goals and 444 points in 488 games.

On May 23, 1995, the Blackhawks defeated the Vancouver Canucks 2-0 in game 2 of the semi-final of the Western Conference behind goals Jim Cummins And Patrick Poulin .

On May 23, 2010, the Blackhawks scored four unanswered goals to the San Jose Sharks 4-2 and complete a four-game sweep from the Western Conference final. Dustin Byfuglien Scored his third game-winning goal of the series while the Blackhawks spent the first in 18 years to the Stanley Cup final. Criss A goal and an assist added.

Three years later, the Detroit Red Wings Defeat the Blackhawks with 2-0 to give them a 3-1 lead in the semi-final of the Western Conference. Gosh, I wonder how this series turned out.

Two after that the Blackhawks defeated the Ducks with 5-4 in double extension in game 4 of the Western Conference final. Antoine -capacity A healthy scratch in a loss of game 3, scored early in the second overtime to even the series on 2-2. The Blackhawks became the first team in the NHL history that won four several games in the same play-off.

Blackhawks Birthday Roll Call, 23 May: Vic Stasiuk And Brian Campbell. NHL -Chirps The Maple Leafs announced Yesterday that they would not extend the contract of team resident Brendan Shanahan. He is already connected to the New York Islanders For their team resident, general manager or both, depending on which report you read. Multiple reports have stated that Toronto General Manager Brad Trelivings Job is safe.

Lebrun's TSNS reported that former Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson Is one of those who interviewed the Boston Bruins Head coaching job. This is the first time that we heard his name in every capacity of this season.

Is one of those who interviewed the Boston Bruins Head coaching job. This is the first time that we heard his name in every capacity of this season. According to Mark Scheig of the hockey writersThe Columbus Blue Jackets have made both picks from the first round (14 one and 20 one ) available in the coming NHL -Try concept.

and 20 ) available in the coming NHL -Try concept. According to TSNS John LuThe Winnipeg jets will try to sign up again Nikolaj ehlers Before July 1, despite all the indications that he wants to hit the open market. He will be a top goal in a free agency, especially for those teams that miss Mitch Marner .

Two stripes were expanded in the Florida Panthers 4-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference final. The winning streak of the Panthers was pushed to seven games, while the hurricanes lost their 14one Straight Conference Final Game. Sam Bennett had scored goals and included a help, and Matthew Tkachuk Is warm with a goal and an assist. Carter Verhaeghe Three helpers stepped up and has a goal and five points in the first two games of the series. Sergei Bobrovsky recorded his sixth career -postseason -shutout and third of these play -offs.



