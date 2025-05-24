Robots to your service ASU News

By Daniel Oberhaus

In the past decade, robots have become an increasingly important part of our daily lives. Autonomous vehicles commute us from point A to point B, drones supply life -saving medicine to external cities, sidewalk robots deliver messages, industrial robot package online orders and robot surgeons carry out life -saving activities. These are specialized use cases, but each represents an important step in the direction of general robots that can exist with us in the most intimate institutions: our own houses.

For roboticists such as Nakul GopalanA assistant professor in the School of Computing and Augmented Intelligence One of the largest computer science programs in the country and home of 1 in 12 students from Arizona State University The challenge to build a vending machine that is safe and effective enough for domestic use is something that Freewweg makes in comparison.

Your deeper Read more at scai.engineering.asu.edu.

Each factory floor is precisely measured for automation, so that a robot can compile objects with millimeter precision on the assembly line, says Gopalan. But in our houses there is no precise location for everything that moves objects, and there is visual mess everywhere. If I ask a robot to grab an object that has been moved or hidden behind other objects, it will just break things.

Although millions of Americans are already living together with a robot -like vacuum cleaner, what Gopalan imagines a little closer to Rosie from the Jetsons: a general bone that can help safely and reliably with a variety of domestic tasks. It may sound erratic, but the robots developed by Gopalan and his employees are designed to tackle an acute problem: the lack of caregivers for a fast aging world population.

Alfred, a butler

Jayesh Nagpal, 24 MS in robotics and autonomous systems and a current graduate student, uses a game controller to move Alfred, the robot. Photo by Sabira Madady/ASU

Even if a robot is able to learn the example, there is still the challenge to tell the robot what exactly, you would like to do. Nowadays, robots are programmed by specialized software senioreurs that are fluent in computer code. But less than 1% of people know how to write code, which means that every general robot has to learn at home how to speak our language.

And this says Siddharth SrivastavaA associate professor of computer science and engineering in the IRA A. Fulton Schools of Engineering and director of the autonomous agents and intelligent Robots Lab is more challenging than it appears for the first time because it requires to learn robots about situations.

Consider something simple as a robot asking to make a cup of coffee. For a person we interpret the task in the same way as we make it. It doesn't matter if the beans were in a cupboard earlier and today they were on the counter.

But for a robot, if you change an element, this is the equivalent of learning a brand new task because the robot has no general concepts for relationships such as the container that has coffee beans and the location of the coffee mug, and for acts such as pouring, pick-up or place. It does not help that from the perspective of the robots, making coffee seems to be a coherent order of movements and not individual steps.

To solve this problem, Srivastava and his colleagues have designed a method with which robots can invent their own logical concepts with clear meanings in the real world.

Their prototype robot, Alfred, is able to develop concepts such as placement with which it can set a dining table without being shown how. But this possibility consists of Alfred to be more than a robot buser; It opens a path to a truly generalizable robot. The way it learns can be applied to jobs that are dangerous or unpleasant, such as the folding of the laundry or delivering medicines in a hospital.

Getting Alfred to reliably achieve these types of jobs every time is the next step, says Srivastava.

The robot -shaped prosthesis

Heni Ben Amor developed a transformational prosthetic limb that runs the speed of someone running. Photo by Sabira Madady/ASU

At ASU, assistant professor Heni Ben Amor Successfully built a basketball-playing robot Could teach himself how could hoops shoot in a few hours. After this performance, Google invited him to work with DeepMind, one of Googles AI divisions, in 2023, for his sabbatical, Build the world's best table tennis robot.

Although Ben Amors may seem new, they are a test bed for robots that can respond quickly enough to keep people a critical condition to live next to them in our daily lives.

Table tennis, which requires a fraction of a second with complex, real-world physics, is the perfect test case. The team adjusted the techniques behind the table tennis and basketball robots to create a prosthetic limb for people with amputations with a lower leg. This influences real life, just like every day, around 400 people in the US undergo an amputation of lower extremity due to medical problems such as diabetes or trauma.

The problem is that modern prostheses are unable to adapt to the progress and run of the individuals.

Ben Amors Smart Prosthesis minimizes the wearer's muscle protection by adapting to their corridor and the terrain in real time.

The team patented his prosthetic in 2024 and collaborated with Mayo Clinic and a local startup called Springactive to release the technology from the lab and the real world.

Nanny Ogg, a sandwichmaker

Nakul Gopalan makes robots that can undertake instructions of ordinary people. Photo by Sabira Madady/ASU

By 2050, projections will indicate that there will only be one working person for every two people older than 65, which will result in an acute lack of caregivers for our rapidly aging population. Robots can help fill this gap by taking over critical care tasks such as meal preparation that enables seniors to go to their place.

In the past year, Gopalan and his team have worked on this problem by inviting people in their lab to teach Nanny OGG a robot -like arm hanging on the ceiling how to make a sandwich with a specialized joystick to cut cheese, cut bread and spread butter with the help of the robot arm.

Offer research for the public interest Safe evacuations. Researchers from ASU developed an algorithm for collision avoidance for robots and shared it in the public domain. It became the basis for Pathfinder through the startup Thunderhead Engineering, which simulates how people evacuate buildings, so that architects can test evacuation strategies in stadiums, skyscrapers and trains before construction starts. Space tied. Nasas Jet Propulsion Laboratory and ASU develop robot -like arms for cube -shaped satellites that can collect larger structures in space autonomously, such as solar panels and antennas.

Applying butter to bread is actually quite difficult if you think about it, because the knife has to make contact with the bread and you have to make sure that the butter sticks to the bread, Gopalan says. People do it with a lot of visual and tactile information, but at the moment a robot has to do with only visual information.

The key, says Gopalan, is to ensure that the robot can learn how to prepare new recipes from limited examples. Nowadays, most robots are coded hard in advance with instructions by specialized software engineers. But if Grandma decides that sometimes she doesn't want Mayo on her sandwich, the robot must be able to adapt to this new instruction from someone who may never have written code or even dealt with a robot.

In our lab we want to see how the average person who has no experience with robotics that the robot would rather teach, says Gopalan.

Gopalans Sandwich Bot can make recipes with only five demonstrations of a non-expert user, but this is just the beginning.

A robot for everyone

ASU Robotics researchers are optimistic that robots can function more if a personal butler than specialized tasker will be an integral part of daily life in the following decade.

The work at ASU is very exciting and democratizes robots by leaving everyone or an employee in a factory, a nurse in a hospital or someone in their house in a safe and meaningful way to get in touch with the robot, says Ben Amor.