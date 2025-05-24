Sports
Exile was not their choice. Cricket is.
By more January
What does it mean to fight for a country that you have erased? Can the love for a sports exile, loss and silence survive? These are not abstract questions for Afghanist female cricketers, they are everyday realities.
We want to improve as cricketers and play at the highest level, said Filooza Amiri, one of the 25 women who once held official contracts under the cricket board of Afghanistan.
Today she lives in Australia, trains with teammates who, like them, were forced to flee when the Taliban returned to power in 2021.
They did not leave by choice. They left because silence was safer than being seen, because being seen could mean death.
But they never stopped playing.
While the Taliban women forbade from sport and public life, Pitch Our Future became a digital house and lifeline for the cricketers.
The initiative was established as the official platform of the National Team of Afghan Ladies in Explory, the initiative now serves as a central hub, following player profiles, sharing personal journeys and arguing for international recognition.
Pitch our future and the ICC finally give us hope, said Filooza. We are now starting to receive the type of support coaching, resources and visibility that we have lost.
The initiative is not only intended to support cricketits about rebuilding identity. It has helped the athletes to guarantee training, education, equipment and dignity to still be seen as professional players.
International authorities such as Cricket Australia, the BCCI and the ECB are stimulated with support. Cricket Australia played a leading role, filooza added. Since we arrived, they have supported both our game and our lives.
Erased from the ranking, not from memory
Afghanist women's football team has not played an official game since 2018.
After the Taliban takeover, the Afghan football federation, now under the regimes control, was recognized by women's teams. The country has been removed from the rankings of Fifas Womens and excluded from future international qualifications.
When the regime broke, FIFA helped to evacuate more than 150 athletes and staff. Among them was Khinjani, a former development player at the Federation. After stops in Qatar and Albania, she resettled in Houston with other female athletes, including two of the national basketball team.
But freedom has not meant stability. We are still worried about the safety of our families, about immigration, about survival, a former player said. Many keep jobs in the combination and try to balance an unknown lives with the memory of what they have left behind.
And the fear lingers.
When the Taliban a member of the Girls National Volleyball team beheaded, I wondered if ID was next, Khinjani said. Taliban soldiers were everywhere at the airport. They stopped women and people crying. If you were a female football player, you were marked.
Among those who still carry the weight of lost opportunities, Roya Samim, a former player who found refuge in Canada. I was part of a generation who wanted to change the story for Afghan women through sport, she said. But we were erased at night.
Roya had tried to organize a safe passage for her teammates when Kabul fell. Since then she has publicly talked about the emotional toll, not only because of her nation, but by global sports authorities. We had dreams. We were told that we are being supported. Then we were forgotten, she added.
Her story reflects the pain and disillusion of dozens of other Afghan female athletes who, despite being a contractual part of national teams, were uncertain. Our cricket was not just a gameit was resistance. And they let it die, said Roya.
Wearing the flag, without a country
On January 30, the Afghan cricket team of the ladies in exile played a match in Australia. It was their first official competition in more than three years. That day wasn't just a competition, Filooza said. It was the start of a new chapter.
She again wore the Afghan colors, stood shoulder to shoulder with teammates, she felt everything once, proud, rebellion.
Cricket, once practiced in secret and under threatened, has become their resistance. Choosing this sport meant pushing every barrier, she said. We trained in silence, in fear, isolated. But we trained. Because Cricket gave us identity. It gave us power.
Among the 25 contracted players, 19 are now located in Australia. Most are active in local competitions. They remain connected, they support each other and they do not only fight to play to do it.
There is no communication with the Afghanistan cricket board. There is little expectation that support will return. And yet there is hope.
We are ready, Filooza said when he was asked to participate in the Olympic Games in Los Angeles. Not an official word yet. But we are ready.
They left their houses, their families, their country, but they kept their play. And they have kept a lot alive, a piece that refuses to silence.
Even in exile, Filooza said, we proudly wear our flag.
