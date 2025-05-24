Claremont, Ca. Members of the Gustavus Herentennisteam started today with 2025 NCAA Division III championships on the Campus of Claremont-Mudd-Scripps College. On the singles side, Marco Siviero (Mr., Sao Miguel de Oeste, Brazil) and Gage Gohl (Jr., Sioux Falls, SD) Both tight matches for opponents of the Top-15. On the double side, gohl and Tyler Haddorff (Jr., Burnsville, Minn.) Lost in three sets to a team from the University of Chicago.

Siviero started the day off in the Singles competition for the windfalls, fell 6-3, 6-2 to exchange Feng from Emory, a first-year student from Shanghai, China. The first set, won by Feng, 6-3, started with five consecutive possession of Serve. Feng, with a 3-2 lead, broke Siviero's serve for the first time to take a 4-2 advantage, but Siviero broke back to continue to serve on 4-3. After this switch, Feng broke the Siviero service for the second time and held on to win the first set 6-3.

Feng broke in the second set on 1-1 to take a 2-1 lead early. After a break, Siviero was again broken to go 4-1. After the defeat, the Brazilian Feng's Serve broke to offer some room to operate late in the second set, but was immediately broken back to 5-2, where Feng served for the last time to take the second set, 6-2, to win the first round match.

Siviero closes his career at Gustavus as a recipient of the Miac Arthur Ashe Award and ITA Central Region Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship Award, a second team CSC Academic All-American member, three times All-American, 2024 424 and two-conference and two-conference and two conference and two-conference and two-conference and two-conference and two-conference and two-conference and two-conference and two-conference and two-conference and two-conference and two-conference and two-conference and two-conference and two-conference and two-conference and two-conference and two-conference and two-conference and two-conference and two-conference and two-conference and two-conference and two-conference and two-conference and two-conference and two-Conference Academy All-district member. On the field, the Brazilian finished his singles career on a 53-47 Mark, 52-35 always against division III opponents. In the double court, Siviero 73-37 finished in general, 68-29 against division III opponents. The furthest singles run from Siviero was in 2024, where he reached the second round of the NCAA to reach the All-American status and his furthest doubles was to the ITA Cup Doubles Semifinal in 2023 with partner Josh Christensen .

In the second singles match of the day, Gohl was confronted with the heavy task of experiencing the number one overall seed, junior advikoedu from Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, with 6-4, 7-5. In the first set, Down 5-2, Gohl received some momentum, breaking service and holding to lower the set score to 5-4, but Mareedu held service to take the opener 6-4.

Mareedu came a hot start in the second set and took a 5-0 lead on Gohl. After the switch, Gohl stormed back in the game and he came together for five games for himself to even set up the setup at 5-5, before he broke his serve to lose the set with 7-5.

Gohl ends the singles season with a record of 19-8, with 19-6 against Division III opponents. In addition to the success of the court, the Sioux Falls resident received the Miac's Elite 22-Teer for Herentennis, who honors the person who is a high-performance student, together with meeting the highlight of the competition at the level of the conference in the conference,

In the afternoon session, Gohl and teammate Tyler Haddorff The reigning NCAA Division III Herendubbels National Champions, lost in three sets, confronted with the number two general seeds, Andrei Leonov and Pat Otero of the University of Chicago. In their three earlier meetings this season, the Gohl and Haddorff team gave the advantage and the couple beat Chicago twice in team events, 6-1 and 6-4, before he lost 6-3 two weeks ago.

In the first set, the Gustie duo was given a 2-1 lead and took an early break of the Maroons. At the 3-2 moment of the game, Gohl served on Deuce Point to keep service and forced an error from the returner to keep the crucial first break and expand the lead to 4-2. Haddorff and Gohl took 4-3 and gave the break and put the set back on serve, just to get the break back and to keep the fate of the first set in their own hands. With gohl serving, great work on the net by both players, the deal sealed, where the Gustie Doubles team took the first set 6-4.

On 2-1 in the second set, with Haddorff to serve, three early double errors gave the combination of Leonov/Otero the first break of the set. This turned out to be the lifeline that the Maroons needed, who sailed to a victory of 6-1 seconds set.

The third set matched the expectations for the game, neither teams that give a lot to their opponents. Every team held serve for the first four games. On 2-2 with Gohl Serving, the Uchicago team received the first break of the set. The Gustavus team brought the game down to a decisive Deuce point with 5-4, but the earlier break turned out to be the decisive factor, where Uchicago won the match 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

The Gohl and Haddorff team ends their junior campaign as double partners who go 18-8, with 16-7 against Division III opponents. The duo received the Miac Doubles team of the year -also for the second year in a row.