This Virginian has the record as the world's oldest woman to play ice hockey

Linda Sinrod, who owns the Guinness World record as the oldest female hockey player in the world, shakes hands with Alex Oveechkin, during the Washington Capitals Women in Hockey Night on March 9, 2024. Photo by Jess Rapfogel and the Washington Capitals.

Almost 50 years ago, at the age of 35, Linda Sinrod hit her skates for the first time since graduation. She had just been fired from work and decided to raise her passion for figure skating on an icy pond in Annandale. On the ice she met the founder of a women's hockey team of Northern Virginia, the Washington Redcoats, who encouraged Sinrod to participate. With zero ice hockey background but a love for competition, Sinrod thought Why not?

Last month Sinrod hung her skates for the last time, at the age of 84. She keeps the Guinness World Record when The oldest woman who plays ice hockey.

Now, if you are something like us, you probably have many questions. How does an 84-year-old in shape to play competitive ice hockey? Has she ever been injured? We sat down with Sinrod (who happens to be the mother of New York Times Chief Witte Huis Correspondent Peter Baker) To hear her story of her first day on that Annandale pond until her last day in the Medstar IcePlex.

The following is slightly processed for clarity and length.

How and when did you originate to play ice hockey?

In 1960, when I was a second -year student at the university, my roommate was a art skater and she brought me into art skating. That was the last one I skated until 1975, when one day I just decided to go to the pond near the Northern Virginia Community College in Annandale. I started to try to do one of the jumps I had done. Then Marylin Schnibbe came to me and asked if I would play ice hockey. I was a member of one of the first and in fact the only one [women’s] Ice Hockey Team in the Washington region for our first year.

Tell me more about when you started playing for the Redcoats. And how do you love it?

As soon as I started playing, I thought it was great. I borrowed some equipment, including a hockey stick that I had never used before. I had trouble learning to stop. But I just loved everything.

I was ten years older than the next oldest person who played. Some of them even played ice hockey at the university. After 10 years I decided that I was too old to play, so I stopped.

It was only when I was 67 that I was retired [from her job] And decided to come back. I was looking for my old teammates and I found one who coached a team in Woodbridge, the Prince William Wildcats. So I contacted her.

Why did you decide to get back to ice again at the age of 67?

To be honest, I was bored. When I visited some of my old teammates, some of them still played. In fact, three of them are still. I said to myself Why not try again and see what happens?

What functions have you played?

I was always a left wing. When I was at the Washington Redcoats, that was the first team, we all played up and down along the east coast. With the Prince William Wildcats we played teams in Pennsylvania and downstairs in North Carolina; We played everywhere.

In 2016 I was 17 years older than the next oldest player and they decided that I was not competitive enough, which I was not. So they actually kicked me from the team.

How did that moment feel and how did you keep playing?

Well, I was clearly disappointed and a bit injured, because I had been with them for so long. But I already played on the Medstar Ice Rink in an internal competition and we don't play teams outside the ice rink. They originally divided us into four teams. And every season they would choose the teams again based on how well they skate. Now they have eight teams. Everyone can play if they are 18 years or older and no skill level is required.

Have you ever been injured?

Well, three times, of which only one was serious. The first time I went to a CAN/AM hockey training camp in 1977. One of the things they had to do with us were all women, we would check each other, although we don't do that in a game. The winner was the person who lasted the longest. Well, at that time my ice hockey pants were not so well filled in as they should have been. I ended with a broken tail bone.

The second time was the more serious one, and that was in February 2009. I was practicing with the wildcats and another girl and I withdrew. I turned my leg while I went down and struck the ice. I had a medial and a lateral meniscus tear from my left knee, and that required an operation. It took about five or six months before I could come back to play.

The latter was actually funny. In November, from 2009, I played with a few teams on the Prince William Ice Rink and suddenly I was flat on my back on the ice. My helmet had flown away. The next thing I knew, I was in the dressing room with everyone, my clothes to change and I had no idea how I got there. I had a concussion. That solved fairly quickly. Those are my only injuries.

How did you stay fit?

Once I started playing ice hockey, I cycled three times a week and I removed weights twice a week. I have continued to do that all the years and I still do it today. I have an indoor bike, and in the winter that is what I use. But I also cycle outside.

I have a strict schedule. I cycle on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and lift weights on Tuesday and Saturday evening while my husband and I watch TV. I spend about an hour lifting weights. We love to look Shark tankWe like it The conners, look well Love is blind As soon as it is again, and we like it Undercover Baas.

So what have been some of the most memorable moments of your hockey career after 50 years?

The year 2012 was one of my most memorable, because I had the most assists of all 60 players at Medstar, which was very unusual. I had 11 compared to the next highest, which was seven. Believe me when I say that other people were much better than me. I was never a target scorer; I was someone who does assist. I would pass and let someone else score the goal.

When we were the Redcoats, because we were the only team in the Southern Division, we won the Southern Division, which meant that we could go to the Nationals. The year I remember the most, when we went to Lake Placid, the year after the American team had won the “Miracle on Ice”. Then skating on that ice rink was one of my most memorable moments.

Also one of my most memorable moments would have been when I was invited Participate in the ceremonial Puck Drop on March 9, 2024, Capitals Hockey Game and Shake [Alex] Ovechkin's hand. I went with four other Damese Was six, one was 12, and one was 27 who was in the Leer-to-Play program at Medstar.

Has anyone else played ice hockey in your family? Have your children or your husband ever played?

No, I was the only one.

When you broke the Guinness World Record, did you know that before? Have you continued to play to beat the album? Or had it happened?

Well, the ice rink was of course closed during Covid. In about 2021 they opened for a short session. I played about seven times and at that moment the Delta variant got worse. My husband told me that I had to stop, so I stopped and at that time I hadn't thought anything about the Guinness World record. The following year, after I hadn't played and bored, I looked up to see who was the oldest ice hockey player of the ladies. That was when I discovered that my time of playing the previous year would beat it. So that was when I applied for the Guinness World Record.

In October 2023 I had felt pain at the top of my left leg. It was not a hockey injury, although it happened when I went into the ice rink. It was a partial tear of my glute medius and my splute mini -tendon. I saw a doctor and had a cortisonschot and two PRP injections and physiotherapy. Even when the doctor told me it was only 50 to 60 percent healed and he said I risked it to tear it when I played again, I said I wanted to play again to break my record. So I went outside and played five times in the fall of 2024, stopped on November 4 and applied [another] Guinness World Record.

I was assigned someone there who would answer my questions and I asked her if all the things I had submitted the last time would work. She told me no, that I needed a video. I couldn't produce video from November 4. So that's why I went out again on April 7 to make the video. I submitted everything and she assured me that there is no reason why it would not be accepted. So I will have set up a new record that would be at 84 years and 198 days.

Have you heard of someone about how your story inspired them?

The three women and girls at the ceremonial puck drop all said they were inspired. One of them even said she was inspired to break my record.

Why did you finally decide to hang your skates and retire?

Like I said, the doctor said that I really shouldn't play and that I have the risk of tearing the risk again. But to be honest, it's not as fun as before when you're so old. You cannot keep track of everyone and that is why they will not switch to you because they know that Sountbodies will be on you immediately. I don't get the puck that fast because I am not that fast, so I can't touch the puck too often.

I am grateful that I have been able to play as long as I have been able to play. It has certainly produced many memorable moments.