Ben Stokes hit his return twice to test cricket while England enforces the follow -up against Zimbabwe on Trent Bridge on Friday despite a record -breaking century by Brian Bennett.

Zimbabwe was rejected for only 265 after tea on the second day of the four-day game, exactly 300 points behind England Mammoth first innings 565-6.

England -captain Stokes did not waste time by asking Zimbabwe to hit again while trying to turn the screw in Nottingham.

And at stumps, Zimbabwe 30-2 were in their second innings, a shortage of 270 runs. This actually represented a recovery of 7-2 in what the first test of Zimbabwes in England is in 22 years.

Bennett has passed the other side of Test Cricket when LBW only one for Gus Atkinson before Zimbabwe captain Craig Meervine also fell cheap.

Zimbabwe was dominated by English Batsmen before reaching the relative comfort of 187-3 on a flat throw in their first innings.

But all-rounder Stokes, who played his first game of the year in every form of cricket after hamstring operation, took two wickets for no runs in 11 balls for tea to have Zimbabwe struggled on 199-5.

He let Sikandar Raza (seven) catch a lifting ball that cut away before he widded Madhevere bow for a duck with a sharp in-Ducker.

Bennett, occasionally at his happiness, kept England at a distance, reached 139 of just 143 balls, including an impressive 26 four before he was fired.

He reached his century in 97 balls and broke the record for the fastest Testton by a Batsman from Zimbabwe, Sean Williams 106-ball effort against New Zealand in Bulawayo in 2016.

Bennett had a lifeline when he was fell at 89 in the briefs of Joe Root of Paceman Stokes, but the 21-year-old opener went to his hundred, his second in seven tests, in style with three commander four out of successive balls of Fast Bowler Atkinson.

If I play my best, it is my game plan to be positive, Bennett said.

I saw the ball nicely.

Bennett, whose parents were in the crowd at Trent Bridge, added: it is a huge honor to play in Testcricket for Zimbabwe, especially at such a young age.

After tea, Bennett was brilliantly caught by a diving Ollie-Paus on short leg while he only threw in a rising release of the tongue plagued by the injuries to reveal the fast bowler, which played his first test in two years, was transferred.

But Bennett could not apply. He was still at 139 when he fell in the same way in the same combination, with Pope taking a much simpler catch.

And 246-6 became 251-7 when Shoaib Bashir, who had hit tea twice, bowlen Tafadzwa Tsiga for 22 with a sharp turn.

Zimbabwes innings ended when they were nine wickets lower, with injured Paceman Richard Narava who could not hit.

Off-spinner Bashir ended with figures of 3-62 after taking only two wickets in this Seasons County Championship on a very expensive average of 152 each.

It was nice to get the wickets there, the 21-year-old said.

It was a pretty dominant day of us.

Walking into the dressing room, as we say you are six feet long. I am very well supported here. It is my happy place, added bashir, borrowed from Glorgan's because he is struggling to get into a Somerset team where Jack Leach is the specialized spinner.

England resumed on Friday under sunny skies on an already orders 498-3, with Pope 169 not after Openers Zak Crawley (124) and Ben Duckett (140) had also made hundreds.

But Pope had only added two runs when he was caught behind Tanaka ChriTanga and brought in Stokes, who only knew nine points.

Harry Brook punished Zimbabwes surpassed the attack and hit 58 out of 50 balls, including six four and three sixes.

He hit Muzarabani with blessing for successive sixes, a pounding attraction followed by a remarkable pick-up shot that sailed high over the fine leg.

Brook went to fifty with another six from Muzarabani before he played on the persistent Snel, who finished 3-143.