Sports
Ben Stokes Stars in Test Cricket Return, Brian Bennett Hits Century, Highlights
Ben Stokes hit his return twice to test cricket while England enforces the follow -up against Zimbabwe on Trent Bridge on Friday despite a record -breaking century by Brian Bennett.
You can watch the historic test match between England and Zimbabwe Live on Fox Cricket, available on Kayo Sports | New at Kayo? Buy your first month for just $ 1. Limited time offer.
Zimbabwe was rejected for only 265 after tea on the second day of the four-day game, exactly 300 points behind England Mammoth first innings 565-6.
England -captain Stokes did not waste time by asking Zimbabwe to hit again while trying to turn the screw in Nottingham.
And at stumps, Zimbabwe 30-2 were in their second innings, a shortage of 270 runs. This actually represented a recovery of 7-2 in what the first test of Zimbabwes in England is in 22 years.
Bennett has passed the other side of Test Cricket when LBW only one for Gus Atkinson before Zimbabwe captain Craig Meervine also fell cheap.
Zimbabwe was dominated by English Batsmen before reaching the relative comfort of 187-3 on a flat throw in their first innings.
But all-rounder Stokes, who played his first game of the year in every form of cricket after hamstring operation, took two wickets for no runs in 11 balls for tea to have Zimbabwe struggled on 199-5.
'What a moment for this young man' | 00:47
He let Sikandar Raza (seven) catch a lifting ball that cut away before he widded Madhevere bow for a duck with a sharp in-Ducker.
Bennett, occasionally at his happiness, kept England at a distance, reached 139 of just 143 balls, including an impressive 26 four before he was fired.
He reached his century in 97 balls and broke the record for the fastest Testton by a Batsman from Zimbabwe, Sean Williams 106-ball effort against New Zealand in Bulawayo in 2016.
Bennett had a lifeline when he was fell at 89 in the briefs of Joe Root of Paceman Stokes, but the 21-year-old opener went to his hundred, his second in seven tests, in style with three commander four out of successive balls of Fast Bowler Atkinson.
If I play my best, it is my game plan to be positive, Bennett said.
I saw the ball nicely.
Bennett, whose parents were in the crowd at Trent Bridge, added: it is a huge honor to play in Testcricket for Zimbabwe, especially at such a young age.
After tea, Bennett was brilliantly caught by a diving Ollie-Paus on short leg while he only threw in a rising release of the tongue plagued by the injuries to reveal the fast bowler, which played his first test in two years, was transferred.
But Bennett could not apply. He was still at 139 when he fell in the same way in the same combination, with Pope taking a much simpler catch.
And 246-6 became 251-7 when Shoaib Bashir, who had hit tea twice, bowlen Tafadzwa Tsiga for 22 with a sharp turn.
Zimbabwes innings ended when they were nine wickets lower, with injured Paceman Richard Narava who could not hit.
Off-spinner Bashir ended with figures of 3-62 after taking only two wickets in this Seasons County Championship on a very expensive average of 152 each.
It was nice to get the wickets there, the 21-year-old said.
It was a pretty dominant day of us.
Walking into the dressing room, as we say you are six feet long. I am very well supported here. It is my happy place, added bashir, borrowed from Glorgan's because he is struggling to get into a Somerset team where Jack Leach is the specialized spinner.
Marsh Smash Maiden Ipl Century | 01:11
England resumed on Friday under sunny skies on an already orders 498-3, with Pope 169 not after Openers Zak Crawley (124) and Ben Duckett (140) had also made hundreds.
But Pope had only added two runs when he was caught behind Tanaka ChriTanga and brought in Stokes, who only knew nine points.
Harry Brook punished Zimbabwes surpassed the attack and hit 58 out of 50 balls, including six four and three sixes.
He hit Muzarabani with blessing for successive sixes, a pounding attraction followed by a remarkable pick-up shot that sailed high over the fine leg.
Brook went to fifty with another six from Muzarabani before he played on the persistent Snel, who finished 3-143.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/cricket-2025-england-vs-zimbabwe-scorecard-ben-stokes-stars-in-test-cricket-return-brian-bennett-hits-century-highlights/news-story/97e61f478caa7db0f0a83375a316825a
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What Trump's legal and political conflict means Harvard means for higher education
- Later check the thesis, the identity card, KK, all verified
- Western tennis is preparing for the state meeting after regional, conference repetition
- Heavy Russian strike in Ukraine's capital
- Trump must remember who his speech at the start of the West Point is really for
- Who coaches the Olympic flag football team of the American gentlemen?
- Seed officials in Indonesia (SMGR) have been revised, Jokowi's relatives have become the president of the commissioner
- After 25% pricing threat to Apple, Donald Trump targets Samsung: telephones not manufactured in the United States
- STARMER looks at the UKS scraping 2 child benefit cap.
- New test era starts as India Name Captain
- Researchers make explosion in clinical fertility
- Among the dead, after the Israeli strike in Khan Younis, says Hospitals BBC News