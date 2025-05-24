Mboko Mind Games work at RG

Victoria Mboko took a huge step forward in her career when she defeated Kaja Juvan 7-5, 6-3 on Friday to qualify for her first Grand Slam Event Main draw.

Perhaps it is the innocence of the youth, but the 18-year-old from Toronto claimed that one of the keys was to her success to treat the last round of Roland Garros qualifying as nothing special. I was quite happy that I had won my second game. I really took it chill, she explained. I didn't really feel so nervous before the (Juvan) match. I feel that I have played many matches in recent months (45 since January), so today it was frankly just another game for me as if it were the second or third round of another tournament or as a 50k (ITF event). I have misled my brain to make it look like it's not a problem.

That trick seemed to work famous when she shot in the match in the game in the match in the game. But it was short-lived when Juvan found her forest, back to 3-3 and then held up twice to lead 5-4. The power was certainly with her and Mboko seemed Rammelaar. But she was stuck to serve up to 5-5. She then broke to lead 6-5 and held up to finish the 53-minute set.

Of course I became a bit nervous, she said about that precarious piece in the middle of the opening set. In competitions you have a lot of adrenaline going on, and many doubts. I was happy that I had my team there to calm myself down. I was a bit stressed because she did not play badly (Juvan), which played good tennis. I had to find a way to fight back. I put it in my head to put everything back in the field and just tire. (Then) You won't feel the nerves that much.

That may not seem like a necessarily successful formula, but it worked. A maturity is needed to survive in the ultracompetitive world of tennis at the highest level. There was another example of Mboko that maintained her cool under pressure. At the front with 4-2 in the second set, she was Love-40 on the Slovenians, so close to serve for the game. But a series of casual mistakes and Juvan was back to hold Deuce and then the benefit. It was time for Mboto to settle and she wriggled a forehand winner followed by a loud shout. The next one was another winner (she had 29 to 23 for her opponent) of the backhand and then a Forehand error from Juvan to get herself back on the right track with a 5-2 lead.

The match followed the pattern of many of her recent victories that put her strength off the ground and it turned out to be in one stat on Friday. Due to the heavy success, Juvan had 25 forced errors up to only six for Mboko.











Her match ended early in the afternoon and she had to wait until the evening to find out who would be her main-depot opponent. A reporter said that the most difficult option, in terms of players that are planned for a qualification or happy loser, could be seventh seed Madison Keys. The opposite would be two qualifications that are opposite each other or a qualification against Jill Teichmann. Mboko defeated the no. 98-ranked Swiss LEFTHANDER 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-2 in a WTA 125 event in France last month. But she didn't take the bait about potential opponents.

I am not really focused on seeing who I'm going to play, she said. It's really random for me. Tonight I will just see how it is and difficult to adjust. But who I get, I know it is the most important draw of a Grand Slam and it will be difficult.

Has this breakthrough on a Grand Slam tournament arrived sooner or later than she had expected? I think everyone should let things happen as they happen, she answered.

I never even thought I would play a major so quickly. Even as at the beginning of the year I was ranked in the 300S. It's just fate and everyone works hard on this goal.

Her current number 122 ranking is up to no. 120 as a result of its qualifying success, and a victory in the first round would bring her about four or five places of breaking in the top 100.

On Friday evening, Mboko heard that her first round will be opponent Lulu Sun. The 24-year-old New Zealander is number 45 and is a gritty competitor. But in the sporty lingo of the French she is prenable (reports).











As a child that grew up, Mboko was already sharply interested in the Tennis Grand Slams, and now she is in the show. On TV we all watched the Grand Slams, so it was really a big problem for me, she said. And I also remember that I played here as a junior. I really think playing it when a junior helped me to see the atmosphere and see the environment, prepared me a bit for what is going to come. I am really grateful that I have experienced that.

With her completely in her journey, her family is, and they were the ones they turned immediately to after she had hit a winner on Match Point on Friday. They all get up and all so happy for me, she said. My sister, my brother and my father. The coaches there were on. No matter how happy I was, I was really happy to see that too.

It was just a mild disappointment, but Mboko has become a player of great promise after her great year so far, in particular her ITF circuit success at the start of the season and then opens her versions at large events such as the Miami and Italian. French tennis fans are usually astute and well -informed, so it was surprising that more spectators were present on Friday. The match was well attended but not packaged and there are only two spectators sides in court 12. Yet there were several there feeling that she might be a player to look at, as was clear with the fans who asked selfies and signatures after the game.

On Friday evening, Mboko heard that her first round will be opponent Lulu Sun. The 24-year-old New Zealander is number 45 and is a gritty competitor. But in the sporty lingo of the French she is prenable (reports).

The Mboko Sun match is on Sunday.











14 Tel EM













There is a tribute to Rafael Nadal in the tennisum on the Roland Garros site. This is a wall in the exhibition that all 14 of its titles records.