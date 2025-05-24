Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie XO blinks him during the photo home watch of Hockey Arena!





Have to know Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie XO shared a video of her flashy jelly during a photo shoot in Bridgestone Arena

The country singer welcomed his wife while he smiled big at her daring move

Jelly and Bunnie met in 2015 during one of his concerts and married the following year Jelly Roll scored with his wife Bunnie XO. While the “Need A Guns” singer was photographed in Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on the ice in March, the Stupid blonde Podcaster, 45, decided to get Saucy on the sidelines and lift her shirt, flashy jelly, 40. When he realizes that his wife sets up his own show, he laughs big and seems to encourage her. “If he doesn't pay attention, you have to highlight the knockers,” Bunnie Underwritten the Instagram -Dideo Shared on Friday 23 May, with “Drop” Em Out “by Wheeler Walker Jr. to play. Fans enjoyed Jelly's reaction. “I love how excited he is Also”, “said a fan. “Pool you are great,” wrote another. “Enjoy the view! 👏👏😍 👏👏😍 👏👏😍,” A third in. The couple attended a Nashville Predators competition in March, where the country singer was honored with his own Bobblehead. Other fans of celebrity predators who were honored during the hockey season with their own Bobblehead, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Amy Grant and Vince Gill. At a certain moment during the game with Jelly on the Bobblehead, He and Bunnie stole a kiss while on the Jumbotron of the Arena. Jelly and Bunnie met in 2015 when she attended one of Jelly's shows in Las Vegas Country Saloon and married the following year. The crossword of the People Puzzler is here! How fast can you solve it? Play now! During an appearance of March on The Pivot PodcastJelly revealed what he learned after he was married to Bunnie for eight years. “Everyone you tell, it's a one-size-fits-all, [are gonna] Be divorced, “he said.” Do you know what I am saying? I can tell you so much. ” Anyone who thinks their marriage is a one-size-fits-all kind of glove, that will certainly end in the following decade, “Jelly added.” People will change you better evolve with the bastards — ing times that is the only choice you have, guy. ” Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO in Nashville in June 2024.

John Shearer/Getty

The People App Is now available in the Apple App Store! Download it now for the most binge-worthy celeb content, exclusive video clips, astrology updates and more! He told people for their cover story of November 2024 about the only wedding rule that keeps them as a few. Fourteen days has been our rule from the start, “Jelly said at the time.” We have actually implemented the same rule with our 16-year-old [daughter Bailee]. Because we realized that we went for a month or two at the same time without seeing her, and I had something like that, this should just be family. The artist nominated by the Grammy is also called Bunnie “the person you appear when the chips are down.”

