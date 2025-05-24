



Gardner Morey comes after 14 seasons with Princeton Womens Ice Hockey New York and Vancouver (May 23, 2025) The Professional Womens Hockey League (PWHL) today announced the appointment of Cara Gardner Morey as general director of PWHL Vancouver. Gardner Morey joins the expansion team of the competitions after 14 seasons with Princeton Womens Ice Hockey, where she had served as head coach since 2017 and had built one of the most respected programs in collegial hockey. Cara brings exceptional experience at all levels of the game, a deep understanding of players' development and a relentless passion for promoting women's sports, said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations. Her track record in Princeton speaks for herself, the teaching of a strong culture, recruiting top talent, developing top athletes and winning championships. Cara becomes general director of PWHL Vancouver is a powerful addition to our competition. Under Gardner Moreys Leadership, the Princeton Tigers conquered their first ECAC tournament title, won an Ivy League championship, made several NCAA quarter -final performances and established a program record with 26 wins in one season. She is the second -winning coach in the history of Princeton. I am incredibly honored to step into the role of General Manager and to lead the PWHL team in Vancouver, said Gardner Morey. It is a privilege to help the best ladies hockey to one of the largest cities in the world. Build up a team that reflects the passionate spirit of Vancouvers – a team that competes for the Walter Cup and becomes part of the substances of the city. I can't wait to get started. Let's build something incredible together, Vancouver! During her career, Gardner Morey played a central role in developing top talent at both collegial and international level. Among the many athletes she has coached, Olympic gold medal winners and current PWHL height points are Sarah Fillier and Claire Thompson. She has held coaching roles with Hockey Canada at the U18, Development and Senior National Team levels, and has also served as a development camp coach at the NHLS Philadelphia Flyers for the past four years. Gardner Morey, from Hensall, Op and graduated at Brown University, was a two-sport all-American in ice hockey and field hockey. She played professional hockey in the original NWHL and has a Masters of Education of Arizona State University. Gardner is a tireless advocate for equity in sport and has devoted her career to supervising the next generation and promoting the visibility and impact of women's hockey. Gardner Morey will lead PWHL Vancouver to the inaugural season 202526. After submitting protected player lists of the inaugural six teams, the Leagues Two Expansion teams will receive a five -day exclusive window to sign a maximum of five players from 4 June at 9 am et. The expansion of 2025, presented by Bovendek, takes place on June 9 at 8:30 PM et. Details about the availability of media with Gardner Morey to follow. About the Professional Womens Hockey League (PWHL) The Professional Womens Hockey League (PWHL) is a professional Ice Hockey League in North America with the best women's players in the world. It consists of eight teams: Boston, Minnesota, Montral, New York, Ottawa, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver. The PWHL was launched on January 1, 2024 and has broken several presence records and has the global record for a ladies' hockey game. In 2024, the PWHL was recognized by Sports Business Journal as the Sports Breakthrough of the Year and received the top position in the very first Canadian edition of the Harris Poll, which reputes companies. Visit ThepWHL.com to buy tickets and merchandise and subscribe to the PWHL E-newsletter to receive the latest competition updates. Follow the competition on all social media platforms @thepwhlofficial. PWHL, the PWHL logo and PWHL team names and logos are trademarks of the PWHL. PWHL 2025. All rights reserved.

