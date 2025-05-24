Wang/Sun Storm in Mixed Doublesfinal at table tennis worlds





Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha (R) Compete during the semi -final of the mixed double between Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha of China and Lim Jonghoon/Shin Yubin van Zuid -Korea at ITTF World table tennis championships Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, Qatarhuaauauauauauauauaauauauauauauauauauauauauauauauauauauauauauauauauauauauauauauauauauauauauauaauaauaaaaaa. Yijiu) Doha, 23 May (Xinhua)-Olympic champions Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha defeated the Lim Jong-Hoon of South Korea and Shin Yu-Bin in straight sets to continue to the mixed Doublesfinal on the World Table Tennis Championships on Friday. The second seeds dominated the match everywhere and won 12-10, 11-6, 16-14 for 34 minutes. “We are happy to end with bronze medals,” said Lim. Wang and Sun, looking for their third consecutive mixed double crown, will accept the 16 placed Japanese pair of Maharu Yoshimura and Satsuki Odo, who reached the final with a 3-1 (11-8, 11-1, 11-2) victory on the third Seed Hong Duo of Wong Duo. “It will be the happiest moment for us to play against the top players in the world,” said Yoshimura. Wang Chuqin (L)/Sun Yingsha concurreert tijdens de halve finale van de gemengde dubbel tussen Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha van China en Lim Jonghoon/Shin Yubin van Zuid -Korea bij ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, 23 mei 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu) Lim Jonghoon (L)/Shin Yubin competing during the semi -final of the mixed double between Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha of China and Lim Jonghoon/Shin Yubin van Zuid -Korea at ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha, qataraa, Qataraa Changshan) Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha (r) Celebrate scoring During the mixed doubles Semifinal Between Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha of China and Lim Jonghoon/Shouth Korea at ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 (Xinhua/Liu xu) Wang Chuqin (L)/Sun Yingsha competes during the semi -final of the mixed double between Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha of China and Lim Jonghoon/Shin Yubin van Zuid -Korea at ITTF World Table Tennis Champions Finals Doha 2025 in Dohauaa, qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar. Dongzhen) Wang Chuqin (1st R)/Sun Yingsha (2nd R) or China and Lim Jonghoon/Shin Yubin (2nd L) or South Korea Shake Hands After the Mixed Doubles Semifinal at ItTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu) Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha (L) Vier scoren tijdens de halve finale van gemengde dubbel tussen Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha van China en Lim Jonghoon/Shin Yubin van Zuid -Korea bij ITTF Wereldtafel tenniskampioenschappen Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, May 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen) (Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://en.people.cn/n3/2025/0524/c90000-20319264.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos