UFL, NFL seasons play in one year? A 'unheard of' goal

When Denver Broncos Linebacker Donklea Tillman joined the Henge of Birmingham in 2022, he considered it a means to be a goal. With some spring success with the then-usfl team, Tillman hoped that the NFL would be his next stop.

At the time, he did not recognize that realizing his dream could come up with a discouraging reality: he could find that he played two full seasons in the same calendar year.

And that is exactly what happened last year, when Tillman won a UFL championship with the stallions and then turned around and started a whole season with the Broncos, for whom he played 13 games, including the play -offs. Tillman, who was signed at a Broncos contract shortly after the end of the season in June, would soon become an important contribution to the Denver defense. He took five bags and also played 61% of the special teams of the team in 2024.

“After the championship I flew to Denver two days later and had a training with the Broncos,” said Tillman, whose former team is hosted on Saturday of the Michigan Panthers (3 p.m., ABC/ESPN+). “They signed me, I went back home and I came back a month later for the training camp and never stopped.”

The final total: two training camps, two seasons of exercises and 25 games. It is a great load and one that tested the toughness of Tillman. But he said he would do it all again for the chance to achieve a lifelong goal.

“If you really believe in yourself, and if you really want something,” Tillman said, “you have to make it.”

Tillman is an example of the length that players will shoot at their NFL dreams. If that means that I play football for almost a full year, all the required bumps and bruises absorb en route, then it is.

As the current UFL season approaches his Crescendo, with two more games in the regular season, there are many players in the competition in the hope of following a similar path. They too would like to take on the challenge of having to play back-to-back seasons if someone is in an NFL uniform. If they are willing to submit to the physical and mental toll, there are some lively examples that it can be done.

LB Donklea Tillman became an important contribution to the Broncos only a few months after he had helped the Hengsten of Birmingham to win the UFL championship. Kevin LANGLEY/ICON SPORTSWIRE

Just don't expect it to be easy.

Take it from Khalil Davis, an NFL Free Agent Defensive Tackle who followed this route after his NFL opportunities dried up in 2023. Davis, a 2020 sixth round concept-pick from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, joined the stallions when a stint on the Los Angeles Rams-Squad in the Late 2022 did not lead to a grid spot in the following year. So, instead of sitting around and waiting for an NFL area to materialize, Davis chose to play spring football.

“I could have waited, but I don't like to leave things to chance,” said Davis. “If there was a chance for me to prove myself and just put a stamp on something, that's what I wanted.”

He performed well enough in Birmingham to return to the Radar of NFL teams. After the conclusion of the USFL season (the USFL and XFL and XFL merged last year to become the UFL), Davis had several training sessions with NFL teams, in vain. Then, a few weeks later, at the beginning of August, the Houston called Texans into a try -out.

“They said,” We'll contact us, “and I think that's it,” said Davis. “But they called me back as soon as I came home to come back and sign a contract. Then I played two days later in a preview game.”

Since the start of the camp, Davis had not had a substantive break with the stallions at the beginning of March. After the spring season he had to make sure he remained ready for possible training sessions, so there was no rest. Navigating was difficult to say the least. He ran an impossible line between the recovery of the season he had just played and stood up for the NFL season that he hoped to approach.

“That was the dilemma,” said Davis.

This was also the case with Tillman.

“It was hard to find a balance,” Tillman said. “I took three or four days off and then I was immediately busy with it again, just training. It was a lot of training and just tried to do a lot of repair work, my body tried to get back as quickly as possible, knowing that I also had a season.”

Numerous players landed on NFL gratings from spring competitions such as the UFL, although many wash away during the last selection or are relegated to practice squadrons. Anthony Becht, coach of the St. Louis Battlhawks of the UFL, offered an example and said that the franchise has seen 24 players come to an NFL camp since it started in 2020.

But for players who succeed in making active schedules, they are rewarded with the longest year of their football life.

“I played in 27 football matches that year,” said Davis. “That is really unheard of at a professional level.”

Well, almost.

Cowboys Pro Bowl -backoral Kavontae Turpin came from a Spring Pro Football League. AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Dallas Cowboys Return Man Kavontae Turpin appeared in 29 games in 2022 when he combined his season with the New Jersey-Generals of the USFL with his regular season and postseason matches in Dallas. But it is difficult to claim that it was not paid off; Turpin has become a Pro Bowl -returner and flourished with the cowboys.

That does not mean that choosing the UFL is always a slam -dunk for players on the edge. A player agent said ESPN that he warns his customers that they are taking a considerable risk of injury by playing in the spring despite earning relatively little money. The current collective negotiation agreement of the UFL requires minimal salaries of $ 62.005. NFL practical quads, he noticed, pay at least $ 13,000 a week during the NFL season.

Minnesota Vikings Defensive Lineman Jalen Redmond can confirm that injuries are an important variable. He signed Renegades in the UFL last year and sustained an ankle injury after four games. He recovered enough to return to the exercise two weeks later, but he was still delayed by the injury, even after signing with the Vikings after the UFL season.

'I didn't get really healthy until I got it [to Minnesota] In front of the camp, “he said. Then he said,” I really started to feel myself again. So [I was] Just push and rehabilitate and yet try to keep myself in shape. “

But, depending on the situation of the player, the risk risk may be worth it.

Becht said that for players in a situation like Redmond's: “Without taking that bet, they are not there [NFL] Training camp. … if they are not in the [UFL]They don't get that opportunity in the training camp. So that is why they even got the chance. “

Jalen Redmond was part of the rotation of the Vikings at Defensive Tackle last season after making the jump of the UFL's Arlington Renegades. Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire

NFL teams usually have a member of the reconnaissance department assigned to check UFL -Prasts. And coaches and managers in the competition often field calls of NFL staff who may be interested in players. In the case of Redmond, Vikings Senior Vice President of player staff approached Ryan Grigson in the summer of 2024 defensive coordinator Brian Flores and asked him to take a look in the player's film.

But it can still be difficult for players who perform well in the UFL and earlier competitions to get a chance. Tillman's way was long and difficult. He had no division I offers from high school and played for Division II Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He did not go there after four seasons and needed three seasons in the UFL before he enjoys his NFL breakthrough.

Tillman said that he might still have not had the chance if he had not hired a new agent in 2024. Marty Magid, who has had the success of the past to secure NFL spots for players from other competitions – Detroit Lions Kicker and former UFL star Jake Bates is one of his customers – started working on the phones and waves on. That helped to open a few doors.

“That started things for me then,” Tillman said.

But when the door to the NFL finally opens for a player from another competition, that is also when the most difficult work starts. Real or imaginated, there is always a feeling that they are trying to overcome skepticism related to playing in an alternative competition.

“You try to prove yourself and you just came from another competition, so you can't want to practice in my book,” said Redmond.

Tillman and Davis said they had similar feelings. That is why when Davis sustained a hip injury in the last pre -season match a few weeks after he came to the Texans, he pushed through it. There was a discussion about the fact that he was offered an injury scheme if he could not continue, a movement that would have resulted in his release of the team. But given how difficult it was to land the schedule, Davis was not inclined to give up so easily.

“I looked terrible in practice, but I think they saw,” This guy held it, “said Davis. “I think they rewarded me for that.”

Davis missed no practices and then played 422 defending Snaps for Houston in 2023 – most of his career. He ended with 32 tackles and six tackles for loss.

Perhaps the biggest challenge is the most obvious: going back-to-back seasons of football in a period of about nine months.

Among the keys to make it work, players said, was a constant treatment to stay informed of their injuries. With so little recovery time between the seasons, pain and pains from spring can get stuck in the fall.

“I was actually in the training room all day, every day,” said Davis.

For Redmond, the toll began to accumulate as his playing time expanded.

“It started to catch up with me later in the season,” he said. “I am something like:” Ok, now I have to behave like a professional, go massages, do things outside. “

It is still an aspect of this rare performance that few players can say that they have reached. In any case, it all worked out for the players interviewed. Tillman is ready to take another step with the Broncos this season, Davis was picked up again in 2024 after returning the previous season, and Redmond is back with the Vikings in the hope of earning more playing time.

They don't regret and believe that the effort was all worthwhile. The alternative? To give up a dream.

“I just did what I had to do,” said Davis. “I just couldn't take no as an answer.”

Kevin Seifert has contributed to this report.