



March 15, 2025 In-Game Check Presentation (left to right): Cary Shore (Mindrx), Anthony Grippo (Mindrx), David Mann (Sunshine) and Tyson Jugnauth (Portland Winterhawks). The Portland Winterhawks, Mindrx Group and Sunshine Division worked together this season a real assist in the community of all the assist on the ice. As an official mental wellness partner of the Winterhawks, Mindrx launched the Community Assist program at the start of the season, committing himself to donate $ 5 for every assist recorded during both home and out -of -matches during the regular season and play -offs. Defenseman Tyson Jugnauth led the management with an impressive 105 assists, which contributed to the 569 total assists teams. In the end, the program generated a donation of $ 2,845 to support Sunshine Divisions Mission to offer immediate food and clothing assistance to Portland families in need. Sunshine Division is proud to work with the Winterhawks and the Mindrx Community Assist program, said Kyle Camberg, executive director of Sunshine Division. Community partnerships such as these form the basis of our work to help families and individuals in a crisis with immediate food lighting. They not only recruit critical funds to feed our mission, but also increase the awareness of the problems with our neighbors are confronted by helping in inspiring local communities, partners and volunteers to become more active. Without this kind of support, we could not achieve nearly 100,000 households with an emergency food every year. For Mindrx, the initiative also strengthened the importance of mental well -being and the power of open conversations on mental health. At Mindrx Group there were proud of the Portland Winterhawks and the incredible community that gathered behind them, said Anthony Grippo, co-founder and director of operations at Mindrx Group. Just like physical health, mental health is an essential part of being strong on and outside the ice. Whether you are chasing goals, experiencing challenges or just trying to stay in balance, your mental well -being is important. As a local practice of the mental health group, MindrX continues to offer expert, compassionate care for individuals and families in the Portland area. Together with the Winterhawks were dedicated to breaking the stigma and encouraging open conversations about mental health because power begins from the inside, Grippo added. As the season ends, the Mindrx Community Assist program is a proof of what is possible when sports teams, local companies and non -profit organizations work together to create real change. With constant momentum and support, the impact will go much further than the ice. About Mindrx Group

At Mindrx Group we combine advanced technology, science -supported therapies and personalized care to help you improve your mental health and cognitive performance. Whether you are about stress, anxiety, depression or looking for improving the focus and memory, we offer tailor -made solutions that are designed to bring real, sustainable results, all from the comfort of your own home. More information about Mindrx and their services and resources

Visit online by Mindrxgroup.com. About Sunshine Division

Since 1923, Sunshine Division has granted immediate food aid to families and individuals in times of crisis. Sunshine Division serves tens of thousands of households in the Portland Metro area every year through its food pantry, weekly program for household episode, holiday meal, bulk food distribution and cooperation agencies in collaboration. Sunshine Division also offers brand new school clothing for around 500 low-

Income children annually via the Izzys Kids Shop with a COP program. Since 2012, Charity Navigator has awarded Sunshine Division A 4-out-of-4-Star Rating for excellent tax responsibility and leadership every year. For information about sunshine divisions all year round hunger healing efforts, visit their website on Sunshinedifision.org. The Winterhawks trustRiverside paymentsFor all their credit card processing as official credit card processors of the teams.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chl.ca/whl-winterhawks/article/from-ice-to-impact-mindrx-community-assist-program-gives-back-this-hockey-season/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

