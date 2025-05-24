Sports
Wang, Sun Romotten in semi -finals on TT Worlds
Doha – Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha stormed the final of the mixed doubles and then went their own way to remove their respective singles rivals on the World Table Tennis Championships on Friday.
Wang Subject Chinese Taipei's Lin Yun-Ju 4-0 to reach the Herenhonkslagen, after he and Sun in Lim Jong-Hoon/Shin Yu-Bin in straight sets in South Korea to settle a gold medal collision against Maharu Yoshimura/Satsuki ODO.
Looking for his first world championship Singles Title, Won Won on Friday evening 12-10, 11-8, 11-8, 12-10 for 46 minutes.
The left -handed Chinese restless Lin from the start with a series of stunning serves and penetrating forehands who forced his opponent in rallies who usually left Wang's.
Also read: China's Wang Chuqin, Sun Yingsha Advance in Table Tennis Worlds
Wang also used his Step-Around Forehand effectively to curb Lin's attacking options and use his SouthPaw angles to disturb his opponent's rhythm.
We were close to terms of techniques, “Wang said.” I treated details and coupling points a little better. “
“Big events such as these are mentality tests and have a heavy toll of your head,” he added. “You can hardly keep cool completely. I just try to put myself together.”
Wang will then play Sweden's Triels Moregard who gathered down from two sets to beat the Japanese Shunsuke Togami with 4-2.
Top Ranked Chinese Lin Shidong let his journey break by fellow countryman Liang Jingkun.
The 20-year-old, who was introduced three events in Doha, suffered a seven set defeat for the 28-year-old and fifth ranking Liang.
Read more: Lin with the top placed sun, cruise in the last 16 at table tennis worlds
Liang was rooted by a lively crowd during the game, while Lin seemed to have few supporters.
“As a fan of Wang Chuqin I also support Liang Jingkun,” said a spectator who refused to be called.
When she was not a fan of Lin, she replied: “He took the world no. 1 away from Wang Chuqin.”
Known for their energy and youth, Wang and his mixed double partner Sun Yingsha enjoy many Chinese fans.
Thousands of Chinese fans, mostly young women, landed on Doha to encourage Chinese players.
Liang is now confronted with World Cup champion and third seed Hugo Calderano from Brazil, who drives a Jae-Hyun from South Korea with 4-1 for 49 minutes.
Sun, Wang Manyu and Chen Xingtong every Japanese opponents defeated the ladies' snonbles, with Mima Ito who withdraws one match for Japan.
Read more: Top Seed Lin Cruises in the last 16 at table tennis worlds
The quarterfinals of the ladies singles put China against Japan on four fronts, which underlined the two countries as the running away leaders in table tennis for women.
The top of the top came from one to beat the seventh seeds satsuki odo with 4-1 for 47 minutes, while second seed cheek Veleu triumphed over the fifth seed Miwa Harimoto 4-0.
“I am more concentrated than yesterday,” said Sun. “I was not hit by the first set.”
“Japanese people are really close to Chinese in table tennis,” Chen said after she defeated the sixth placed Hina Hayata 4-0. “You don't have to be surprised about who defeated who.”
ITO, sown eighth, played a rapidly attacking game against more announced Wang Yidi, who stunned the fourth seed 4-1 to set up a semi-final with sun on Saturday.
“I kept an eye on her and she consistently played well,” said Sun.
